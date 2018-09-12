Tristar named logistics service provider of the year
UAE-based Tristar Group has been recognized by the petroleum and chemical industry as a logistics leader in the region when it was given the Logistics Service Provider of the Year award at the Oil & Gas Middle East & Refining & Petrochemicals Middle East (RPME) Awards held in Dubai today (September 12).
Tristar Group GM for Road Transport and Warehousing Shivananda Baikady received the award from Orpic Logistics Company GM Andres Suarez. Mr. Shivananda attributed the company’s success to the trust given by its customers, mostly Oil Majors, on its safety culture and best in class services.
The recognition is also timely for the company founded by Group CEO Eugene Mayne in 1998. Tristar recently consolidated its presence in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) with the acquisition of the Shell Chemicals terminal which will complement its existing Dangerous Goods (DG) facility in the South Zone which currently houses a wide range of packed chemicals and petroleum products.
The RPME Awards were first held in 2010 to create a suitable platform to showcase impressive accomplishments and achievements being carried out by the upstream and downstream companies in the region.© Press Release 2018
