Trade and Innovation debates intensify ahead of Global Road Transport Congress in Oman
MUSCAT, OMAN - The future of road transport will be mapped out at the IRU (www.IRU.org) World Congress from 6 to 8 November this year in Muscat, Oman.
With four months to the Congress, IRU Managing Director, Boris Blanche, met today with HE Eng. Salim bin Mohammed Al Naimi, Oman’s Undersecretary of Transport, to brief him on progress.
"Transport, logistics and mobility are changing quickly, becoming increasingly digital, connected and automated” said Mr Blanche. “Straddling ancient and modern trade corridors, and with a comprehensive logistics strategy and ongoing reform of passenger transport, Oman is an excellent place for our industry, governments and the international community to come together.”
Hosted by ASYAD and the Oman Ministry for Transport and Communications, the IRU Congress will bring together leading thinkers, including Jose Manuel Barroso, former President of the European Commission, Joachim Drees, CEO of MAN Group, Nick Earle from Virgin Hyperloop One, and artificial intelligence guru Rand Hindi amongst many others.
“That IRU selected Oman to host such a prestigious event is a testament to the quality and future of the transportation and logistics infrastructure within the Sultanate,” said Salim bin Mohammed Al Naimi.
“Oman is an up and coming logistics hub with a modern and fast diversifying economy. We continue to leverage innovation as a tool to advance in today’s highly competitive and connected global market.”
Under the theme of “Innovation on the move”, other topics on the Congress agenda include urban mobility, fuel technology, automation, big data, and attracting and retaining talent.
Nabil bin Salim Al Bimani, Group Chief Ports and Free-zones at ASYAD said, “As Oman’s flagship logistics group, this event will further support our efforts to lead the implementation of the Sultanate’s Logistics Strategy 2040 and raise Oman’s logistics on the global stage.”
He added, “Businesses and regulators are all facing increasing market disruption. This event brings renowned experts and high profile speakers together to examine the challenges and create solutions affecting the world’s transport and trade networks.”
At the heart of a dynamic region, Oman and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) transport, mobility and trade prospects will take centre stage at the Congress, including a focus on new intermodal corridors that connect Africa, Asia and Europe via the region.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Road Transport Organisation (IRU).
Contact
Karen Mazzoli
Senior Manager, Media & Communications
+41-22-918 27 96 (direct)
+41-79-633 89 53 (mobile)
Karen.Mazzoli@IRU.org
