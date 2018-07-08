Tory Burch opens two new stores in Riyadh

NEW YORK — Tory Burch announces the opening of a new boutique at the Riyadh Park Mall in Riyadh on June 26th. It follows the recent opening of an accessories-only concept at Kingdom Mall in Riyadh. The two stores further extend the brand’s footprint in Saudi Arabia — complementing its boutiques in Jeddah and Al Khobar.

The façade of the store at Riyadh Park Mall is distinguished by green awnings and orange lacquer doors, signature Tory Burch design details. In keeping with all Tory Burch stores, the interior has been designed to create a residential feel. Travertine floors in a basketweave pattern, oak panelling, cane tables and brass fretwork étagères offer a neutral backdrop for a sophisticated mix of furnishings, including a leopard rug, and banquettes covered in an exquisite floral inspired by Tory’s home in the West Indies. A wide assortment of the Tory Burch collection will be available at the Riyadh Park Mall location, including ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, and accessories.