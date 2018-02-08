Tornado Group signs investor partnership agreement with Dubai Quality Group (DQG)

Since 2001, Tornado Group has been playing a vital role in the development of the UAE market by supplying range of products and services to the various Oil Companies, Government Departments and private sectors, in order to address the complex and diversified customers' needs. Tornado’s projects record proves their consistent performance facing an unstable market with smart management in an environment full of hazards.

The agreement signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from both parties. The delegation from DQG was headed by Fatma Buti Al Mheiri , Chairman, Dubai Quality Group , who handed over the Certificate of Investor Partnership to Engr. Mohammad Saleh Halalsheh General Manager Tornado Building Contracting LLC , in appreciation for its investment in DQG ’s strategies and initiatives.

Fatma Buti Al Mheiri , Chairman of DQG, said: “Partnering with Tornado Group will add value to DQG, and give them a unique opportunity to make sure that they have the knowledge that can help them way forward. We are keen to conduct this partnership to highlight our pursuit of consolidating, developing and promote quality and business excellence practices in UAE. This reflects our commitment to support the vision of the UAE leadership providing the best of construction technologies that ensure happiness of customers. It gives us significant leverage to develop and introduce new concepts and ideas that will further consolidate UAE’s reputation as a leading innovator in the privet sector. Our goal from the partnership is to help the entities implementing the latest practices.

This partnership was signed as a part of their mutual association and under the framework of both parties’ efforts to develop quality and business excellence, in terms of enhancing the quality of the construction filed, and implementing the latest initiatives and strategic plans focused on improving performance levels within the privet sector in UAE.

This partnership has been signed with the objective of providing more towards meeting the requirements in improving performance at the organizational level. Through the investor partnership with Tornado Group, we look forward to further strengthening our collaboration toward implementing excellence standards and practices at professional levels.”

She added, “Dubai Quality Group is strongly committed to promoting quality and business excellence in this key sector and ultimately establishing a strong foundation that would underpin the long-term growth of construction.”

“Tornado Group is excited to be part of Dubai Quality Group through this strategic partnership which is considered as an essential milestone for Tornado Group who is striving toward the serious implementation of Quality, Uniqueness, and Innovation policies. Tornado Group is committed to establishing the quality concept within the private sector in a way that meets clients’ need and acquires their satisfaction throughout the Nation’s Markets. Tornado Group believes this to be the way toward continuous success and keeping the pace with excellence in an environment full of challenges especially in the construction field in both the private and the public sectors.” Says Mohammad Halalsheh General Manager Tornado Building Contracting LLC

Dubai Quality Group invites the government and private entities to partnership in order to benefit from what it has to offer in terms of improving Quality & Business Excellence. These partnerships will enhance cooperation among government and private entities by provide a platform for knowledge and information exchange, which will in return have a positive impact on the business environment. The partnership will also increase the scale and speed of innovation and creativity implementation at the partnering entities.

DQG's partnership is particularly beneficial to the entire business community, as it provides direct access to a wide range of resources and information that are essential in maintaining focus towards achieving quality and excellence.

For further information about Dubai Quality Group membership, kindly call Doaa Afifi on +971 4 3431950 or send an email to doaa.afifi@dqg.org

About Dubai Quality group:

Dubai Quality Group is non-profit organization set up by the Dubai Department of Economic Development under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Guided by the vision of H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Quality Group established in 1994 to develop and promote Quality and Business Excellences practices in UAE. Dubai Quality Group organizes Quality and Business Excellence related trainings, events and programs throughout the year with the objective of improving and promoting Quality of Service & Business Excellence in the region. DQG hosts Free Evening Seminars conducted exclusively for DQG member organizations, to provide their employees with an effective platform for networking and knowledge sharing. Dubai Quality Group offers 3 categories of membership to companies; Investor Partner, Corporate Membership & Affiliate Membership.

