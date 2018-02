Tornado Group signs investor partnership agreement with Dubai Quality Group (DQG)

UAE; Tornado Group has signed an investor partnership agreement with has signed an investor partnership agreement with Dubai Quality Group DQG ). This partnership aims at enabling the transfer and exchange of expert knowledge, experiences, best practices, ideas, and the expansion of optimal & productive cooperation. In order to activate fruitful cooperation between both parties to foster quality, business excellence, innovation, technology performance, and leadership in the construction filed. In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, by making the UAE the most innovative country in 2021. The agreement signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from both parties. The delegation from DQG was headed by Fatma Buti Al Mheiri, Chairman, Dubai Quality Group, who handed over the Certificate of Investor Partnership to Engr. Mohammad Saleh Halalsheh General Manager Tornado Building Contracting LLC, in appreciation for its investment in DQG’s strategies and initiatives. Since 2001, Tornado Group has been playing a vital role in the development of the UAE market by supplying range of products and services to the various Oil Companies, Government Departments and private sectors, in order to address the complex and diversified customers' needs. Tornado’s projects record proves their consistent performance facing an unstable market with smart management in an environment full of hazards.

This partnership was signed as a part of their mutual association and under the framework of both parties’ efforts to develop quality and business excellence, in terms of enhancing the quality of the construction filed, and implementing the latest initiatives and strategic plans focused on improving performance levels within the privet sector in UAE. Fatma Buti Al Mheiri, Chairman of DQG, said: “Partnering with Tornado Group will add value to DQG, and give them a unique opportunity to make sure that they have the knowledge that can help them way forward. We are keen to conduct this partnership to highlight our pursuit of consolidating, developing and promote quality and business excellence practices in UAE. This reflects our commitment to support the vision of the UAE leadership providing the best of construction technologies that ensure happiness of customers. It gives us significant leverage to develop and introduce new concepts and ideas that will further consolidate UAE’s reputation as a leading innovator in the privet sector. Our goal from the partnership is to help the entities implementing the latest practices.

