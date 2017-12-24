Top Tech University students from Middle East heading to China for final round of Huawei's ICT Skills international competition
Saudi Arabia, Riyadh - 13 teams of top ICT students from across the Middle East are traveling to China, where they will take part in the final round of Huawei’s ICT Skill Competition.
The winning team will receive USD 30,000 in cash prize, while the runner-ups will receive Excellence Prizes. The competition will also recognize their educators by awarding six tutors and five academies with the Excellent Tutor and Best Academy Prizes.
In China, the teams will additionally gain exclusive access to the expertise of a global ICT company in telecommunications, and a chance to meet Huawei’s team of experts. The ICT Skill Competition is intended to act as a bridge between the classroom and the workforce, and students will take part in a multitude of workshops organized by Huawei during their visit. These will include a Students Exhibition visit, a Future Tech workshop, and a visit to one of China’s top-ranked Universities, as well as seminars for the professors accompanying them. Competitors will have the chance to visit China’s historical and cultural sites, including a trip to the UNESCO office.
Charles added, “The existence of a digitally fluent population is a prerequisite to driving forward the digital transformation, and our ICT Skill Competition was designed to build upon the work of educators and universities in the Middle East. We hope to offer Middle East students valuable skills and knowledge which they can bring home to further the digital development of their nations and help their governments achieve the goals outlined in their national visions and agendas. Ultimately, our goal is to be a dependable partner to governments in the Middle East as we work together to build a better connected world.”
The final round of the competition will take place on December 24th, and winners will be announced shortly after.
