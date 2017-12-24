 
Dubai 24 Dec 2017
24 December, 2017

Top Tech University students from Middle East heading to China for final round of Huawei's ICT Skills international competition

Press Release

Saudi Arabia, Riyadh - 13 teams of top ICT students from across the Middle East are traveling to China, where they will take part in the final round of Huawei’s ICT Skill Competition.

 The winning team will receive USD 30,000 in cash prize, while the runner-ups will receive Excellence Prizes. The competition will also recognize their educators by awarding six tutors and five academies with the Excellent Tutor and Best Academy Prizes.

The competition so far has gone through two rounds of examination at the local and national level, and the trip to China will conclude the 2017 ICT Skill Competition. 10,285 students from 121 universities spanning ten Middle Eastern countries took part over, with the combined support of 14 ministries. After the final, competitors as well as representatives from their respective embassies will attend Huawei’s ICT Talent Cultivation Summit & Award Ceremony along with members of China’s top universities and Department of Education.

In China, the teams will additionally gain exclusive access to the expertise of a global ICT company in telecommunications, and a chance to meet Huawei’s team of experts. The ICT Skill Competition is intended to act as a bridge between the classroom and the workforce, and students will take part in a multitude of workshops organized by Huawei during their visit. These will include a Students Exhibition visit, a Future Tech workshop, and a visit to one of China’s top-ranked Universities, as well as seminars for the professors accompanying them. Competitors will have the chance to visit China’s historical and cultural sites, including a trip to the UNESCO office.

“Nurturing ICT talent and innovation has always been a core goal of Huawei,” said Charles Yang, President, Huawei Middle East. “These students have demonstrated the drive, passion, and talent to emerge as the top competitors out of over 10,000. We hope that their trip to China will be a reward for their hard work over the past months, and give them a chance to continue to sharpen their ICT skills.”

Charles added, “The existence of a digitally fluent population is a prerequisite to driving forward the digital transformation, and our ICT Skill Competition was designed to build upon the work of educators and universities in the Middle East. We hope to offer Middle East students valuable skills and knowledge which they can bring home to further the digital development of their nations and help their governments achieve the goals outlined in their national visions and agendas. Ultimately, our goal is to be a dependable partner to governments in the Middle East as we work together to build a better connected world.”

The final round of the competition will take place on December 24th, and winners will be announced shortly after.

-Ends-

