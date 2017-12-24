Top Tech University students from Middle East heading to China for final round of Huawei's ICT Skills international competition

Saudi Arabia, Riyadh - 13 teams of top ICT students from across the Middle East are traveling to China, where they will take part in the final round of Huawei’s ICT Skill Competition. The winning team will receive USD 30,000 in cash prize, while the runner-ups will receive Excellence Prizes. The competition will also recognize their educators by awarding six tutors and five academies with the Excellent Tutor and Best Academy Prizes.

The competition so far has gone through two rounds of examination at the local and national level, and the trip to China will conclude the 2017 ICT Skill Competition. 10,285 students from 121 universities spanning ten Middle Eastern countries took part over, with the combined support of 14 ministries. After the final, competitors as well as representatives from their respective embassies will attend Huawei’s ICT Talent Cultivation Summit & Award Ceremony along with members of China’s top universities and Department of Education. In China, the teams will additionally gain exclusive access to the expertise of a global ICT company in telecommunications, and a chance to meet Huawei’s team of experts. The ICT Skill Competition is intended to act as a bridge between the classroom and the workforce, and students will take part in a multitude of workshops organized by Huawei during their visit. These will include a Students Exhibition visit, a Future Tech workshop, and a visit to one of China’s top-ranked Universities, as well as seminars for the professors accompanying them. Competitors will have the chance to visit China’s historical and cultural sites, including a trip to the UNESCO office.

Advertisement