Top Law Firms, General Counsel and Legal Departments Line Up to Enter Middle East Legal Awards

Today, the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) Middle East and Legal Week opened nominations for the 2018 Middle East Legal Awards. The awards, which spotlight the accomplishments of leading law firms, in-house legal departments, and general counsel, will take place at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence on 19 April.



This year's awards feature two new categories - General Counsel of the Year - Small Team and Best use of Technology. The judging panel will comprise of senior members of the in-house legal community, alongside other legal industry leaders. Last year's panel was chaired by Dubai World Central's General Counsel Dean Stelfox and included Sahia Ahmed, general counsel of Dubai Tourism, Afshan Akhtar, executive vice president, legal of Arab Banking Corporation, and Mona Hussein, director - legal and compliance, MENA of Adidas.



At the 2017 awards ceremony, which was attended by 400 lawyers, Khalid Khan, chief legal officer at The Zubair Corporation, secured General Counsel of the Year, while Pepsi-Cola International was named Legal Department of the Year - Large Team. Dubai-based Hadef & Partners triumphed in both the corporate and real estate categories, and Al Tamimi & Company was named Regional Law Firm of the Year (Large Practice). Stephenson Harwood received Employment Team of the Year for its work advising the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts and Authority on its employment law regime, and Dechert won the banking and finance award for its work on Egypt's largest-ever public government debt deal, a $4bn bond.









For more information on the 2018 award categories, criteria, and instructions on how to submit a nomination, visit



Other 2017 winners included Total Marketing Middle East and Qatar Financial Centre Authority as Legal Department of the Year - Small Team and Legal Department of the Year - Government Department, Agency or Public Body; Simmons & Simmons as TMT Team of the Year; Baker McKenzie, winner in the litigation category; and Reed Smith as Arbitration Team of the Year.For more information on the 2018 award categories, criteria, and instructions on how to submit a nomination, visit www.middleeastlegalawards.com . For sponsorship enquiries, please email JWOOLF@alm.com

