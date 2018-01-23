23 January, 2018
Top Law Firms, General Counsel and Legal Departments Line Up to Enter Middle East Legal Awards
Today, the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) Middle East and Legal Week opened nominations for the 2018 Middle East Legal Awards. The awards, which spotlight the accomplishments of leading law firms, in-house legal departments, and general counsel, will take place at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence on 19 April.
This year's awards feature two new categories - General Counsel of the Year - Small Team and Best use of Technology. The judging panel will comprise of senior members of the in-house legal community, alongside other legal industry leaders. Last year's panel was chaired by Dubai World Central's General Counsel Dean Stelfox and included Sahia Ahmed, general counsel of Dubai Tourism, Afshan Akhtar, executive vice president, legal of Arab Banking Corporation, and Mona Hussein, director - legal and compliance, MENA of Adidas.
At the 2017 awards ceremony, which was attended by 400 lawyers, Khalid Khan, chief legal officer at The Zubair Corporation, secured General Counsel of the Year, while Pepsi-Cola International was named Legal Department of the Year - Large Team. Dubai-based Hadef & Partners triumphed in both the corporate and real estate categories, and Al Tamimi & Company was named Regional Law Firm of the Year (Large Practice). Stephenson Harwood received Employment Team of the Year for its work advising the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts and Authority on its employment law regime, and Dechert won the banking and finance award for its work on Egypt's largest-ever public government debt deal, a $4bn bond.
Other 2017 winners included Total Marketing Middle East and Qatar Financial Centre Authority as Legal Department of the Year - Small Team and Legal Department of the Year - Government Department, Agency or Public Body; Simmons & Simmons as TMT Team of the Year; Baker McKenzie, winner in the litigation category; and Reed Smith as Arbitration Team of the Year.
For more information on the 2018 award categories, criteria, and instructions on how to submit a nomination, visit www.middleeastlegalawards.com . For sponsorship enquiries, please email JWOOLF@alm.com .
Contacts:
John Malpas
Publishing director, Legal Week
Email JMalpas@alm.com
Duncan RJ Campbell
Senior marketing manager
Tel +44 20 3868 7525
Email DCampbell@alm.com
About Legal Week
Legal Week is essential reading for business lawyers, offering clear reporting and hard-hitting analysis of the biggest and most up-to-date news in the legal profession, as well as investigating the issues behind the stories from the UK and around the world. Legal Week Events manages high-profile events, creating unrivalled programmes and networking opportunities while legalweek.com provides an indispensable online resource with daily news bulletins and an archive of over 27,000 news stories.
www.legalweek.com
About ACC Middle East
The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) serves more than 43,000 members in 85 countries, including in-house lawyers working throughout the Middle East.
ACC Middle East promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations and other private-sector organisations in Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen. ACC Middle East provides a local network in the region and serves the in-house community through information, education, networking opportunities and advocacy initiatives.
For more information on ACC activities in the Middle East, contact manager@acc-middleeast.com
www.acc.com/chapters/middleeast
© Press Release 2018
