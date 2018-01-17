Tonic international keeps growing and promotes new Managing Director
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – Tonic International, the Dubai based independent creative agency, is excited to announce the promotion of Jacqui Hewett to Managing Director. This is a natural step after her three years as General Manager - Media, where she was instrumental in transforming Tonic’s media division into a fully-fledged digital operation.
As Managing Director, Jacqui oversees the group of companies across all departments, including branding, communications, digital and media, ensuring everyone works in an integrated way as one team. Over the past few months, Jacqui has led an agency review to better understand the ever-changing landscape. With this in mind, Tonic will spend 2018 focusing on further building digital capabilities, to deliver a fully immersive experience for clients and their consumers. This will include strategy, via enhanced analytics, which informs smart and innovative branding. Alongside cutting edge uses of technology and creative, which does not just sell, but tells the right story on a relevant platform.
“The focus for Tonic is to really live and breathe why our agency exists. The short answer is to create meaningful relationships; whether it is between our clients and their customers or the agency and its employees. Even between creativity and reason, it is about examining, understanding and building upon the relationship concept.”
“Her impact is already being felt across our branding and advertising companies. It was only natural for her to take on the responsibility to grow the entire group. Our clients are already enjoying some of the changes we have implemented and there is a new energy flowing through the agency. I can’t wait to show the world what we have in store for the coming years with Tonic International.”
About Tonic International
Tonic International is a full-service marketing group focused on delivering effective communication and building meaningful relationships. Tonic revolutionized the communications landscape by winning the first Gold Cannes Lion award in the Middle East. Tonic’s team of specialized experts combine smart marketing consultancy with fearless creativity to deliver award-winning solutions that achieve business objectives. Tonic adds real value when building new brands, or taking them to new directions through design, advertising, market research, digital marketing, and media. Tonic works with clients passionate about building brands people love to love. Today, some of them are Audi Middle East, Government of Dubai Media Office, BIC, DP World, EGA, Emaar, Peroni and Roshan Telecom.