Tonic international keeps growing and promotes new Managing Director

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – Tonic International, the Dubai based independent creative agency, is excited to announce the promotion of Jacqui Hewett to Managing Director. This is a natural step after her three years as General Manager - Media, where she was instrumental in transforming Tonic’s media division into a fully-fledged digital operation. As Managing Director, Jacqui oversees the group of companies across all departments, including branding, communications, digital and media, ensuring everyone works in an integrated way as one team. Over the past few months, Jacqui has led an agency review to better understand the ever-changing landscape. With this in mind, Tonic will spend 2018 focusing on further building digital capabilities, to deliver a fully immersive experience for clients and their consumers. This will include strategy, via enhanced analytics, which informs smart and innovative branding. Alongside cutting edge uses of technology and creative, which does not just sell, but tells the right story on a relevant platform.

Jacqui Hewett, Tonic International Managing Director, comments: “We have transformed our digital performance business over the last few years and our clients perceive us as true pioneers in this space. Our fully integrated, end to end offering gives us the ability to guide our partners through the ever-evolving marketing environment. Ensuring that our team of experts across branding, advertising, digital and media are trained to focus on their business results. “The focus for Tonic is to really live and breathe why our agency exists. The short answer is to create meaningful relationships; whether it is between our clients and their customers or the agency and its employees. Even between creativity and reason, it is about examining, understanding and building upon the relationship concept.”

Advertisement