To expand research opportunities, AUS signs MoU with Beijing Institute of Technology, Zhuhai
Sharjah, UAE. Thursday:—To address research opportunities of mutual interest and benefit in China and the emirate of Sharjah in the UAE, American University of Sharjah (AUS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Beijing Institute of Technology, Zhuhai (BITZH), China, at a ceremony held today, January 25, on the AUS campus. The purpose of the agreement, which was signed by Dr. Björn Kjerfve, Chancellor of AUS, and Dr. Yong Zhen, Vice President of BITZH, on behalf of their respective institutions, is to provide a framework of cooperation between the two institutions and facilitate collaboration.
Under the terms of the agreement, the two institutions will develop research cooperation, including collaboration on joint projects carried out by research centers and collaboration to secure funding to enhance the capacity to carry out research. AUS and BITZH will also promote exchange between their faculty and graduate students for the purpose of research. They will also promote the exchange of undergraduate students, as well as organize academic and cultural activities.
The signing ceremony was also attended by senior officials from AUS and BITZH.
Later in the day, Chancellor Kjerfve also met with a delegation from Peking University, China. The delegates were briefed about AUS and its history, as well as the many undergraduate and graduate programs on offer at the university. Dr. Kjerfve also informed the visitors about the university’s reputation as one of the most multicultural campuses in the world, with increasing interest from Chinese students in studying at AUS.
