To Help Achieving Tax Compliance Federal Tax Authority Provides Businesses with provisional Tax Registration Numbers

Abu Dhabi - Aiming to strengthen partnerships with all businesses, help them achieve tax compliance and streamline procedures, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) is providing businesses that commenced their registration after the timeframe specified by the authority, with provisional Tax Registration Numbers while completing tax registration requirements including any additional documents, information or amending any errors in their applications if needed. FTA is keen to cooperate with all sectors and provide all the support they need to conduct business, including implementing advanced technologies to facilitate registration and issuing provisional TRNs.

The FTA is urging businesses in the UAE that did not register yet to register for Value Added Tax (VAT) to avoid the risk of missing the January 1, 2018, deadline. This applies to businesses with taxable supplies and imports of goods and services exceed AED375,000 over the previous 12 months. Taxable supplies are identified as all supplies of goods and services made, which are not exempt.

