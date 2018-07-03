Tilal Liwa Hotel comes out in support of AmCham Abu Dhabi 2018
Abu Dhabi, UAE: Tilal Liwa has announced its participation at the AmCham Abu Dhabi Philadelphia themed 4th of July American Independence Day Celebrations on July 6, 2018 at 7:00 pm.
The celebration will feature lots of entertainment and exciting games throughout the evening, giving guests a chance to win fabulous prizes including big bonanza vouchers courtesy of Tilal Liwa Hotel. The event will comprise of officials from the U.A.E and U.S government, including hundreds of business leaders and members of the Abu Dhabi community. Dignitaries delivering the opening speech will include Chargé d'Affaires Steven Bondy, U.S. Embassy Abu Dhabi and U.A.E. Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance, H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan.
It is our social responsibility to participate and support national events. Not only it brings us closer to the community, but it is also a great way to endorse our progress of our contribution to the development of the UAE as a leading cultural hub” he added.
About Tilal Liwa Hotel:
Tilal Liwa Hotel is managed by Danat Hotels & Resorts, a division of National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels. This acclaimed destination is a cherished secret among 4-star United Arab Emirates hotels. A distinctive destination, Tilal Liwa Hotel brings the best of Arabic traditions and culture to life. The hotel is located on the edge of the Rub Al Khali (The Empty Quarter, the largest uninterrupted sand desert in the world) in the sands of Liwa amid rolling sand dunes and an unspoiled desert landscape. Built in traditional style, it is an elegant retreat for those seeking a unique desert experience and the true spirit of Arabia. Imagine awakening in sumptuously appointed room or suite accommodation with breath-taking views of some of the highest dunes in the world. Immerse yourself in an authentically Arabian “Oasis of Hospitality,” where tantalizing restaurants, a sparkling outdoor pool, and a full range of luxury amenities offer lush accompaniment to the surrounding desert beauty. Whether you are embarking on an exhilarating desert safari, quad biking, discovering the traditional sights of Al Gharbia, or simply escaping to solitude for a few days, our captivating four-star UAE hotel resort guarantees an unforgettable experience.© Press Release 2018
