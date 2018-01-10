Tilal Liwa Hotel Records Positive Growth in Hotel Performance for 2017
Abu Dhabi, UAE: Tilal Liwa Hotel, one of Rub Al Khali Desert’s most cherished hotel destinations, leads the region in enriching Arabian-inspired experiences as it records a positive increase in both occupancy rates and guest satisfaction during 2017.
Khaled Sharabassy, General Manager of Tilal Liwa Hotel reported the growth in the hotel’s performance saying, “Tilal Liwa Hotel is proud to end 2017 on a high note as we have successfully achieved more than 10% increase in occupancy rates. The aspects that has helped us accomplish our goals were the outstanding tourist influx witnessed within Madinat Zayed, combined with the launch of our fresh holiday and food & beverage concepts which targeted families in particular.”
Tilal Liwa Hotel’s culinary experiences remained in the limelight throughout the year, highlighting gastronomic excellence among its food and beverage outlets. The year-ender ‘New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner’ fruitfully received praise among guests, where adults and children alike were able to enjoy their own versions of the celebrations.
“Our achievements stand as a testament to the efforts of our team in developing an impressive hotel portfolio that remains inclusive for all and drives the brand’s prominence as a luxury Arabian hotel in Rub Al Khali Desert. 2018 will see a bigger and brighter Tilal Liwa Hotel, where guests can look forward to more hotel offers and experiences.”
For information, please call 800 TLHOTEL (85 46835) or email reservations.tilal@danathotels.com
