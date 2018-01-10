Tilal Liwa Hotel Records Positive Growth in Hotel Performance for 2017

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Tilal Liwa Hotel, one of Rub Al Khali Desert’s most cherished hotel destinations, leads the region in enriching Arabian-inspired experiences as it records a positive increase in both occupancy rates and guest satisfaction during 2017. Khaled Sharabassy, General Manager of Tilal Liwa Hotel reported the growth in the hotel’s performance saying, “Tilal Liwa Hotel is proud to end 2017 on a high note as we have successfully achieved more than 10% increase in occupancy rates. The aspects that has helped us accomplish our goals were the outstanding tourist influx witnessed within Madinat Zayed, combined with the launch of our fresh holiday and food & beverage concepts which targeted families in particular.”

The year saw a remarkable line up of spectacular offers at Tilal Liwa Hotel, ranging from all-inclusive getaway offer that celebrated each season and occasion. Noteworthy are the array of experiences that centered on elevating the Arabian authenticity of the facility including desert-themed packages for Ramadan, Eid and the UAE National Day which received positive feedback guests. The hotel also took key roles in celebrating Liwa Date Festival and Al Dhafra Festival, extending the warmth of Arabian hospitality among festival-goers and VIPs attending. Tilal Liwa Hotel’s culinary experiences remained in the limelight throughout the year, highlighting gastronomic excellence among its food and beverage outlets. The year-ender ‘New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner’ fruitfully received praise among guests, where adults and children alike were able to enjoy their own versions of the celebrations.

Advertisement