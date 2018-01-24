Tilal Liwa Hotel Installs First Electric Car Charging Station in Al Dhafra Region

The Arabian-inspired hotel oversaw the launch of two universal charging points last 18 January, 2018 under the presence of the Middle East Representatives of Global-EVRT, hotel guests and residents from Madinat Zayed City. Through the hotel’s pursuit towards driving technological advancements in the region, hotel guests and members of the public owning any brand of electric cars can now explore the facilities of the vast area and freely use the charging stations at any time.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Tilal Liwa Hotel , in partnership with Global Electric Vehicle Road Trip (EVRT), has stepped up to support the clean energy initiative of the country by installing electric charging station in the facility, the first of its kind in the Al Dhafra region.

Drawing from its rich Arabian culture and respect of nature, Tilal Liwa Hotel strives to deliver a distinct Arabian hospitality while minimizing impacts on the environment. With a variety of amenities and recreations that center on the untouched Liwa Desert available, the luxury hotel takes a first-hand action on becoming a smart hotel, participating in and creating environmentally groundbreaking programs that will in turn result to long-lasting benefits.

“Creating such forward-thinking efforts with Global-EVRT strengthens our commitment towards innovation, conservation, and empowering guests to live sustainably,” added Sharabassy.

Tilal Liwa Hotel’s electric car charging station is the latest addition to the UAE’s growing list of vicinities equipped with car charging points, with over 100 more expected to roll out by the rest of 2018. Its move towards sustainability reflects the eco-friendly initiatives launched by the federal government, which has issued directives to promote electric cars in the market, leading towards the UAE Vision 2021 to increase clean energy and green development for the betterment of the country.

For information, please call 800 TLHOTEL (85 46835) or email reservations.tilal@danathotels.com

About Tilal Liwa Hotel:

Tilal Liwa Hotel is managed by Danat Hotels & Resorts, a division of National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels. This acclaimed destination is a cherished secret among 4-star United Arab Emirates hotels. A distinctive destination, Tilal Liwa Hotel brings the best of Arabic traditions and culture to life. The hotel is located on the edge of the Rub Al Khali (The Empty Quarter, the largest uninterrupted sand desert in the world) in the sands of Liwa amid rolling sand dunes and an unspoiled desert landscape. Built in traditional style, it is an elegant retreat for those seeking a unique desert experience and the true spirit of Arabia. Imagine awakening in sumptuously appointed room or suite accommodation with breath-taking views of some of the highest dunes in the world. Immerse yourself in an authentically Arabian “Oasis of Hospitality,” where tantalizing restaurants, a sparkling outdoor pool, and a full range of luxury amenities offer lush accompaniment to the surrounding desert beauty. Whether you are embarking on an exhilarating desert safari, quad biking, discovering the traditional sights of Al Gharbia, or simply escaping to solitude for a few days, our captivating four-star UAE hotel resort guarantees an unforgettable experience.

