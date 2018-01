Tilal Liwa Hotel Installs First Electric Car Charging Station in Al Dhafra Region

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Tilal Liwa Hotel, in partnership with Global Electric Vehicle Road Trip (EVRT), has stepped up to support the clean energy initiative of the country by installing electric charging station in the facility, the first of its kind in the Al Dhafra region. The Arabian-inspired hotel oversaw the launch of two universal charging points last 18 January, 2018 under the presence of the Middle East Representatives of Global-EVRT, hotel guests and residents from Madinat Zayed City. Through the hotel’s pursuit towards driving technological advancements in the region, hotel guests and members of the public owning any brand of electric cars can now explore the facilities of the vast area and freely use the charging stations at any time.

“We at Tilal Liwa Hotel are pleased to introduce the first batch of electric vehicle charging stations among vacationers and residents of the Al Dhafra Region, enabling the growing number of electric car owners a hassle-free stay with us,” said Khaled Sharabassy, General Manager of Tilal Liwa Hotel Drawing from its rich Arabian culture and respect of nature, Tilal Liwa Hotel strives to deliver a distinct Arabian hospitality while minimizing impacts on the environment. With a variety of amenities and recreations that center on the untouched Liwa Desert available, the luxury hotel takes a first-hand action on becoming a smart hotel, participating in and creating environmentally groundbreaking programs that will in turn result to long-lasting benefits.

Advertisement