Tilal Liwa Hotel Comes Out in Support of AmCham Abu Dhabi, 2018

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Tilal Liwa has announced its participation at the AmCham Abu Dhabi Philadelphia themed 4th of July American Independence Day Celebrations on July 6, 2018 at 7:00 pm. The celebration will feature lots of entertainment and exciting games throughout the evening, giving guests a chance to win fabulous prizes including big bonanza vouchers courtesy of Tilal Liwa Hotel. The event will comprise of officials from the U.A.E and U.S government, including hundreds of business leaders and members of the Abu Dhabi community. Dignitaries delivering the opening speech will include Chargé d'Affaires Steven Bondy, U.S. Embassy Abu Dhabi and U.A.E. Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance, H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan.

Khaled Sharabassy, General Manager of Tilal Liwa Hotel , said, “We are thrilled to be a part of this occasion by supporting such a prestigious celebration of the America’s Declaration of Independence. This gathering will also be a great platform for business delegates to expand their business opportunities. It is our social responsibility to participate and support national events. Not only it brings us closer to the community, but it is also a great way to endorse our progress of our contribution to the development of the UAE as a leading cultural hub” he added.

