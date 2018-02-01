Thuraya gains new Aero customer ahead of Singapore Airshow 2018
Dubai, UAE Thuraya Telecommunications Company will be showcasing its airborne satellite communications service, Thuraya Aero, and meeting with officials from the aerospace sector at the upcoming Singapore Airshow. Thuraya’s team, alongside partners from smp aviation, will be located at booth #H-91 during the entirety of the event, which will be held from February 6th - 11th at the Changi Exhibition Centre.
Thuraya Aero comes to the Airshow with many aspirations, having witnessed growing success since its launch a few months ago. An MoU was just signed with SIT Sports for the installation and integration of the service on its fleet of fixed and rotary wing aircraft. SIT supplies sporting events taking place in the Iberian Peninsula with the highest technology in tracking, graphics, radio, avionics and telecommunications. The latest customer for Thuraya Aero, SIT aims to utilize the satellite communications service to live-stream large sporting events. This will ensure continued connectivity for SIT as they gather hi-res footage for TV networks, meanwhile helping them lower operational costs considerably through varied and customizable airtime packages. In October 2017, Dutch aerospace services company - NL EASP AIR - became Thuraya Aero’s launch partner during the Dubai Airshow where the service generated many positive inquiries from government, aviation and global enterprise organizations. Thuraya’s initial customer, NL EASP AIR signed on with the Aero service for its ISR and other surveillance-related missions with the European Border Agency.
Developed as an in-flight communications system, Thuraya Aero supports steady internet access, voice calls, text messaging, and real-time, high-speed data applications like video conferencing and aerial surveillance on board small to medium sized planes, as well as rotary wing aircraft. The service is developed by Thuraya in collaboration with the Aero Group - an international consortium of well-known aerospace solution suppliers, namely Cobham, Scotty Group, SRT Wireless, with smp aviation in the lead.
Aero gives Thuraya a sure footing in a new sector - aviation - and continues to expand the company’s credibility as an established global provider of mobile satellite communications services. Thuraya is the current market leader in land voice products and provides a reliable satellite network coverage over two-thirds of the globe, reaching up to 4 billion people. With an established presence and office in Singapore since 2009, the Airshow provides the ideal setting for Thuraya to network with existing partners and form new alliances for Thuraya Aero.
About Thuraya Telecommunications Company
Thuraya Telecommunications Company is an industry leading MSS operator and a global telecommunication provider offering innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including energy, broadcast media, maritime, military and humanitarian NGOs. The company’s diverse range of technologically superior and highly reliable mobile satellite handsets and broadband devices provide ease of use, value, quality and efficiency. Thuraya remains committed to serving humanity through delivering the essential tools for optimal connectivity, never leaving anyone out of reach. Visit www.thuraya.com© Press Release 2018