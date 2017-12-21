Thrifty Car Rental wins Car Rental Company for the Year 2017

Dubai, UAE– Thrifty Car Rental , a market leader in car rental and leasing industry in the UAE, has been recognized as Car Rental Company for the Year 2017 by the Middle East Hozpitality Excellence Awards.

Mr. Rahul Singh, Managing Director of Thrifty Car Rental said: “This is a major achievement for Thrifty Car Rental. Being recognized as Car Rental of the Year 2017 is a testament to our commitment and efforts in catering to the demands of our customers and ensuring that they get the best possible value for their money. Our team works hard to offer our customers an excellent car renting experience so this award will motivate us to even work harder and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Gold and silver winners in different categories were announced at the ceremony which concluded with excellent entertainment and fine foods.

The annual awarding ceremony is a popular choice awards for the hospitality industry where selections of the winners are done by online voting. This year, over 600 candidates have been nominated for various categories and online votes received were over 100,000.

Thrifty Car Rental has a wide network and extensive fleet offering short and long term car rental solutions to business and leisure travelers visiting the UAE. Earlier this year, Thrifty launched the Thrifty Lounge, a new car renting experience wherein customers can experience comfort, convenience and personalised service in a lounge-kind environment while transacting business.

Being the largest fleet operator in the UAE with more than 18,000 vehicles, Thrifty Car Rental is accessible in 52 locations across the UAE.

About Thrifty Car Rental

Thrifty Car Rental UAE was established in 1989, as a part of A.A.Al Moosa Enterprises – a progressive and diversified Group with interests that span architecture, design and planning, hotels and hotel apartments, real estate, furniture, manufacturing and transportation services. Thrifty’s UAE license is owned by Mr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Moosa and under the leadership of Mr. Khalid Al Moosa. Thrifty UAE car rental have been serving clientele and guests, as well as residence of UAE with regards to their short and long term car rental needs for more than 40 years.

