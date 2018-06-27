Three Start-ups graduate from the Entrepreneurs Organisation (EO) Accelerator Programme for crossing $1mln in revenue

Spearheaded by co-CEO Ahmed Al Akber, Hello Chef, helps simplify cooking, so everyone can cook an amazing healthy meal any night of the week. Every week customers receive a pack full of fun and easy recipes for delicious dinner ideas with the fresh ingredients they need to cook them, direct to their homes. With his co-CEO and wife Olivia, they focus on how their customers can save time, money and eat amazing meals by using their service. Ahmed is the author of Smart Marketing: How to Dramatically Grow Your Revenue (published by Business Expert Press, 2015) which is available on Amazon and in various bookstores.

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Three start-ups have graduated from UAE-based Entrepreneurs Organisation (EO) Accelerator Programme for crossing USD 1 Million in revenue. The graduating members are Hello Chef, Munchbox and Digital Dubai.

After 14 years with companies such as P&G and Mars Inc, spanning diverse locations such as Belgium, Nigeria, Cairo and finally the UAE, Mahmoud Adham decided to leave the corporate world and founded Munchbox - a unique healthy snacking concept, developed and manufactured in the UAE. It serves online customers as well as 800 retail locations across the UAE. Mahmoud has graduated this year and has the vision of making Munchbox the leading healthy snack brand in the region, a goal which he is well on the way to achieve.

The second graduate is Lakshan Madawala who set up a Digital Software company. The company delivered a revenue of USD 1.5 Million in the last financial year with an aim to achieve USD 2.6 million in the current financial year. Lakshan's key strength is building strong brands which he learnt over years with Blue chip brands in the region.

The EO Accelerator Programme oversees companies led by entrepreneurs which are at USD 250,000 in revenue, and over a two-year period takes them to USD 1 million using methods and processes developed by entrepreneurs including mentoring, training and coaching, pitching and much more. Along with structured educational content focused on the core areas of first-stage businesses, the EO Accelerator Program also offers a unique experience of learning from and connecting with the world’s most influential entrepreneurs.

“The EO Accelerator Programme helped us grow our business a lot faster than we would have ever done alone. The learning days are filled with take home value that you can implement immediately. When I was stuck or needed a second set of eyes on a project or strategy, the mentor program was indispensable,” said Ahmed Al-akber, co-CEO, Hello Chef.

“It feels great to graduate and be a member of the EO community. Accelerating growth through this programme has been an incredible experience and we look forward to an exciting new future,” said Mahmoud Adham, CEO - Munchbox.

As a part of the EO Accelerator Programme, the start-ups received support from EO members in addition to facilities as funding, workshops, coaching, one-on-one mentoring sessions, media relations and connection to the programme’s corporate partners.

“The UAE is home to an innovation-leading economy with tremendous access to top-notch talent and capital, and initiatives like the EO Accelerator Programme ensure that entrepreneurs have the support they need to grow and positively impact the nation’s growth,” said Mathew Mazhuvanchery, co-Chair for EO Accelerator from the Entrepreneurs Organisation.

“In the UAE, the start-up scene is buzzing and collaborating with emerging companies offers the potential to foster collaboration and investment to create products that can not only address the needs of our nation, but also the world. As such, we see it as our responsibility to bring innovation and entrepreneurship to a grassroot level and support the companies in its endeavour to becoming the future leaders of tomorrow,” added Vinayak Mahtani from the Entrepreneurs Organisation.

Entrepreneurs Organisation has witnessed the graduation of four early-stage companies from its core program since 2014 who have made the journey and quadrupled their revenue from $250,000 to a million USD. The twenty-two start-ups in EO’s Accelerator portfolio are well on this track as well.

