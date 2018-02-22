Third time's a charm for Jalboot at the Dubai International Boat Show 2018

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – For the first time at the 2018 Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS), Jalboot Holding LLC will showcase its brand new partnership with forward-thinking German design brand, i-Yacht. Focusing on producing local boat designs, Jalboot now affords its regional buyers – through innovative VR technology – the opportunity to see exactly what their boat will look like, prior to purchasing it. At DIBS 2018, the Jalboot team will incorporate the latest VR technology into the experience, allowing visitors to explore several yacht designs as through displayed right in front of them. The joint venture, named i-Yacht Middle East, will be unveiled alongside the attendance of award-winning naval designer, Frank Neubelt, who over his 25 years of expertise has completed over 100 projects, including designing various elements of his many super yachts. Neubelt has worked in partnership with Udo A. Hafner, who has led the global activities of i-Yacht Group, on various ventures combining yacht design and engineering of the highest quality.

Jalboot Holding LLC CEO, Mohamed Roestali, says: “We’ve had great success at the Dubai International Boat Show in previous years, including selling a vessel last year, and are looking forward to engaging with the marine community through a host of new and exciting activities. From the launch of passenger ferries with capacities of 20 and 100 passengers, to the presence of a distinguished yacht designer and innovative ways of familiarizing the public with our offerings, the Jalboot stand is sure to offer visitors an eventful five days.” Having recently re-branded its offerings, the Jalboot umbrella also comprises Jalboot Marine Services and Jalboot Tours.

