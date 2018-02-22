Third time's a charm for Jalboot at the Dubai International Boat Show 2018
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – For the first time at the 2018 Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS), Jalboot Holding LLC will showcase its brand new partnership with forward-thinking German design brand, i-Yacht. Focusing on producing local boat designs, Jalboot now affords its regional buyers – through innovative VR technology – the opportunity to see exactly what their boat will look like, prior to purchasing it.
At DIBS 2018, the Jalboot team will incorporate the latest VR technology into the experience, allowing visitors to explore several yacht designs as through displayed right in front of them. The joint venture, named i-Yacht Middle East, will be unveiled alongside the attendance of award-winning naval designer, Frank Neubelt, who over his 25 years of expertise has completed over 100 projects, including designing various elements of his many super yachts. Neubelt has worked in partnership with Udo A. Hafner, who has led the global activities of i-Yacht Group, on various ventures combining yacht design and engineering of the highest quality.
Having recently re-branded its offerings, the Jalboot umbrella also comprises Jalboot Marine Services and Jalboot Tours.
Aside from facilitating the buying and reselling of pre-owned boats, Jalboot Marine Services also runs a successful marine equipment store, supplying spare parts and boating materials.
Specializing in the hospitality and tourism sector is Jalboot Tours, which conducts tours of Abu Dhabi as well as offers corporate bookings and private charters.
Jalboot will be positioned at Stand EX-145 (outdoor display) and Stand MD-110 (Marina Display) at the Dubai International Boat Show, which takes place from 27th February to 3rd March 2018. The event occurs daily at the Dubai Canal, Jumeirah from 3pm to 9:30pm.
About Jalboot
Jalboot is an established marine business headquartered in Abu Dhabi. It is the exclusive distributor in the UAE for leisure and watersports boat manufacturer, MasterCraft, as well as the elegant Norwegian vessel brand, Fjord.
Jalboot oversees numerous operations, which includes providing a range of leisure and private charter products as well as marine entertainment equipment to the consumer market. In addition to this, the holdings firm engages in buying and selling pre-owned boats, as well as operates a boat shop that supplies the market with spare parts and materials.
Professionalism of high standards is guaranteed, given Jalboot’s involvement with leading Abu Dhabi tourism brands such as Viceroy, Jumeirah, Yas Marina and Abu Dhabi Tourism.
For more information visit www.jalboot.ae.
