The second phase of electronically linking health insurance with visa applications has been activated by Dubai Health Authority
This is a result of a partnership between the Dubai Health Authority and the General Doctorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs – Dubai, which aims to ensure the provision of health insurance to all residence in the Emirate of Dubai.
Dr Haidar Al Yousef, Director of Health Funding Department at DHA said on the sidelines of Arab Health, that once the residents receive their insurance and the insurance company enters their details in the authority’s system, the individual or the sponsors can complete his visa procedure electronically.
He said in the first phase— which started on April 1, 2017— the electronic certificate was uploaded adding that this will continue for six months as a precautionary measure until the direct link will enhance the efficiency of the system and ensure insurance protection for all members of the community who have obtained residency from Dubai under the Dubai Health Insurance Law, Law No. 11 of 2013 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. © Press Release 2018