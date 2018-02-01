The second phase of electronically linking health insurance with visa applications has been activated by Dubai Health Authority

The second phase of electronically linking the Dubai Health Insurance with visa applications is now complete.

This is a result of a partnership between the Dubai Health Authority and the General Doctorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs – Dubai, which aims to ensure the provision of health insurance to all residence in the Emirate of Dubai.

Dr Haidar Al Yousef, Director of Health Funding Department at DHA said on the sidelines of Arab Health, that once the residents receive their insurance and the insurance company enters their details in the authority’s system, the individual or the sponsors can complete his visa procedure electronically.