The future looks brighter and cheaper for Dubai residents

Price reductions and added incentives in both the real estate and education sectors have put Dubai residents in unfamiliar territory. It is a buyer’s market when it comes to housing, and the same is true for schooling.



A new joint report published by the Education Intelligence Group and Property Finder has highlighted the changing socio-economics of Dubai, mainly the purchasing power of parents. Historically, families living in Dubai were accustomed to settling for their second or third options when it came to their choice of school. In the same vein, residents were frequently forced into one-sided rental agreements with limited choice on their side.



Now, with 13 schools that have just opened, creating an additional 18,000 school seats, and with 25,000 new homes estimated to be added to the market by end of 2018, families have a host of options when it comes to two of their biggest costs, education and housing.



Choice, and therefore competition, are the new norm in the education sector. Parents no longer need to travel across the city to access a high quality school that suits their budget. The school fee freeze was a much-welcomed announcement for parents, as cost and affordability have dominated the discussion within the sector. School growth is moving alongside population growth, which hovers around 3 percent. The need to discount, freeze and in some cases reduce school fees, suggests that growth is not even across all price points of schools.



It is now clear that families in Dubai are being incentivised to make choices that suit their needs. However, school operators have not yet moved with the changing tide, as the average price point for new schools opening in 2018 was AED 57,621. Typically, it takes a new school two and half years to plan meaning that schools opening today, wrote their business plans back in 2016 when economic times were a bit different. New and upcoming schools are now being forced to re-evaluate their position in the market.



Director of the Education Intelligence Group, Shaun Robison commented, “Dubai parents have realized their purchasing power, and they are clearly voting with their feet. With more schools, and new types of schools on the horizon, parents will continue to benefit from the expanded choice. Data from Property Finder indicates the emerging trends of the residential sector, and this will put further pressure on school operators, which also presents opportunities. The education sector is experiencing a seismic shift, and we’re now seeing the localisation of schools, and communities.”



Data from Property Finder indicates that by the end of 2017, Dubai residential supply amounted to 403,000 apartments and 86,000 villas, bringing total residential supply to 489,000 units. Thus far in 2018, a recent Dubai Land Department report stated that 14,000 homes have been added to Dubai’s residential supply through 47 developments so far this year. Based on these new statistics, residential supply by the end of the year will exceed the amount of new supply compared to 2017. Last year, a total of 14,700 units were handed over. Research from Property Finder shows that the majority of expected supply to be handed over by end of year, along with expected supply for the upcoming years, will largely be in expanding communities in Dubailand, Dubai South and the like.



Furthermore, Property Finder’s demand data indicates that residents are recognising these emerging and growing communities. Attractive rental incentives from landlords and flexible payment plans from developers are making these new areas a housing and education hotspot. Certain areas like Umm Suqeim have seen a 15% decline in rental values of villas, as well as the popular residential area, Arabian Ranches, which has seen an 11% decline in villa rentals.



As the Dubai property sector continues to grow and diversify, consumers will continue to reap the rewards. The property market, like other global markets, has its booms and busts, and residents of Dubai should take advantage of the current climate whether that means negotiating their current contracts, shifting from being perpetual renters to new homeowners or getting their kids into an alternative school.



Director of Research & Data for Property Finder, Lynnette Abad commented “ As the Dubai real estate market matures, we are seeing a much welcome shift for consumers. For the first time, consumers have a choice in housing and in schools and the days of competing with others for a home or a seat in a school are long gone. With the amount of new housing supply entering the market since end of 2016, consumers not only have options but landlords are offering incentives and multiple cheques along with lower rents. In addition, since 2017, we saw a surge of first time home buyers and end users entering the market due to lower price points and new areas offering affordable housing.”



It is clear that demand is driving supply, as the current trend of expansions is towards the southeast and southwest of Dubai. We will continue to see more affordable housing options for families with the likes of Mira Oasis, Town Square, Arabella, Villanova and Serena. It is now up to the school operators to follow this trend as well.



As new communities emerge, and the demographics of the city evolve, school operators must respond to the city’s changing ecosystem. As we have witnessed in recent years, the job market is experiencing growing pains, causing parents to be more cost sensitive. Education and housing costs often force parents to make difficult decisions, while in reality, the market is proving that demand actually drives supply. If operators can re-align their expectations, and respond to what demand is asking for, they will be set to capitalise on where both existing and new residents will be living. The fact that there is more growth in affordable schooling rather than that which is high-priced and therefore largely inaccessible for the majority of families.



