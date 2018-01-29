Abu Dhabi - The first edition of the Abu Dhabi Publishing Forum starts on Tuesday, 30 January, under the theme ‘Transformations and Achievements in the Publishing Industry: The Emirati Experience’. The forum will host expert Arab and foreign publishers and writers representing institutions and centres from around the world.

The sessions will discuss international publishing expertise through talks featuring world experts, who will highlight the most important aspects of the publishing industry.

The forum underlines the importance of keeping pace with the publishing industry in terms of the developments and changes that are taking place in the world today, especially as these transformations occur at a rapid pace.

On the second day, the forum will include a session entitled ‘The Publishing Industry’s Contribution to the Creation of an Arab Renaissance Project’, which will discuss the role of libraries and publishing houses in spreading public awareness, protecting intellectual property rights, and cooperation with educational institutions.

The session will host experts from GCC countries including Dr. Abdul-Karim Abdul Rahman Al-Zaid, Deputy General Supervisor at the King Abdul Aziz Public Library - Riyadh, Kamel Sulaiman Al-Abduljalil, Director General of the National Library of Kuwait, Dr. Mansour Mohammed Sarhan, Director General of the National Library - Bahrain, Dr. Ali Saeed Al-Kaabi, Deputy Director of the UAE University, and Dr. Nabhan bin Harith Al Harazi, a professor at the Sultan Qaboos University - Oman.

Abdulla Majid Al Ali, Acting Executive Director of the National Library Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “The first edition of the Abu Dhabi Publishing Forum supports Abu Dhabi’s cultural vision and is a form of support to the book industry. The forum will explore the prospects of and mechanisms to develop the publishing industry, especially as the recommendations resulting from it will enrich those working in this key sector with expertise and experiences.

“The speakers participating in the forum, who are among the most prominent figures in the publishing world, will share their visions and experiences with a large number of decision-makers and publishing specialists from around the world. Furthermore, the forum provides specialised knowledge in the field of publishing and its fundamentals, in addition to providing an opportunity for communication and exchange of expertise between speakers and participants. It will also highlight the role that publishing plays in creating an educated intellectual society,” Al Ali added.

The forum is part of the National Library Sector’s annual initiatives, events and activities, which specialise in publishing, reading and promoting books and publications in the UAE and around the world.

Through its rich agenda, diverse discussions and main topics, the two-day forum will additionally serve as an important platform for all participants and members of the public to listen to global publishing experts.

