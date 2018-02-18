The first airline loyalty reward scheme in Bahrain for debit cards through BenefitPay

The announcement follows the signing of an agreement between BENEFIT CEO Mr. Abdulwahed Janahi and Gulf Air CEO Mr. Krešimir Kučko. The agreement presents a new collaboration: one the most attractive reward systems of its kind in Bahrain, where BenefitPay customers get 2 Falconflyer miles for every BHD 1 spent using their BenefitPay Application. This scheme is considered the first of its kind in the Kingdom to offer such rewards for debit card usage.

Manama : The BENEFIT Company, licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain as an ancillary service provider to the Kingdom’s financial services industry and Gulf Air , the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, today announced a partnership between BenefitPay and Gulf Air ’s Falconflyer loyalty programme.

Chief Executive Officer of BENEFIT, Abdelwahed Janahi said: “We are happy to collaborate with Gulf Air to offer our customers these attractive rewards. Besides, utmost security, reliability, practicality and growing merchants list; customers now can enjoy free upgrades, tickets and more through Gulf Air’s Falconflyer programme”.

Advertisement

Gulf Air CEO Mr. Krešimir Kučko welcomed the agreement saying: “We are delighted to partner with BenefitPay, giving BenefitPay customers the chance to increase their Falconflyer miles for greater travel benefits and giving them yet another reason to choose to fly with Bahrain’s national carrier.”

-Ends-

About BenefitPay, Bahrain’s National Wallet

BenefitPay is the first National E-Wallet Application which forms an eco-system that serves the consumers and merchants to accept electronic payment via smart phones; the application is an exact replica of the consumer wallet where multiple cards can be stored in a secure environment with innovative payments process. The BenefitPay software is developed by BENEFIT; it offers a completely secure platform which is based on international PCI-DSS standards of card security. The system undergoes multiple penetration tests every year to ensure that utmost security and compliance is maintained.

BENEFIT was established in 1997 and is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as an ancillary service provider to the Kingdom’s financial services industry. BENEFIT is owned by Banks in Bahrain, regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), and provides innovative e-Payment products to the Kingdom’s banks, retailers and consumers.

About Gulf Air’s Falconflyer Programme

Gulf Air’s Falconflyer Programme, with its innovative incentives and benefits for the airline’s frequent flyers, offers members attractive privileges and value-added benefits such as bonus miles up to 250%, family membership and special privileges both on the ground and in the air. Other advantages of the program include the best redemption rates and the best miles earning system for premium class in the GCC and Middle East region, special online booking bonuses, a generous baggage allowance, three years’ miles validity, unlimited lounge access, priority baggage handling and guaranteed seats among many other benefits intended to make the traveling experience more enjoyable and rewarding. Further information about Gulf Air’s Falconflyer programme can be found online by visiting www.gulfair.com

© Press Release 2018