The first airline loyalty reward scheme in Bahrain for debit cards through BenefitPay
Manama : The BENEFIT Company, licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain as an ancillary service provider to the Kingdom’s financial services industry and Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, today announced a partnership between BenefitPay and Gulf Air’s Falconflyer loyalty programme.
The announcement follows the signing of an agreement between BENEFIT CEO Mr. Abdulwahed Janahi and Gulf Air CEO Mr. Krešimir Kučko. The agreement presents a new collaboration: one the most attractive reward systems of its kind in Bahrain, where BenefitPay customers get 2 Falconflyer miles for every BHD 1 spent using their BenefitPay Application. This scheme is considered the first of its kind in the Kingdom to offer such rewards for debit card usage.
“This step comes as part of our commitment to offer a comprehensive valuable experience to our customers” Janahi added.
-Ends-
About BenefitPay, Bahrain’s National Wallet
BenefitPay is the first National E-Wallet Application which forms an eco-system that serves the consumers and merchants to accept electronic payment via smart phones; the application is an exact replica of the consumer wallet where multiple cards can be stored in a secure environment with innovative payments process. The BenefitPay software is developed by BENEFIT; it offers a completely secure platform which is based on international PCI-DSS standards of card security. The system undergoes multiple penetration tests every year to ensure that utmost security and compliance is maintained.
BENEFIT was established in 1997 and is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as an ancillary service provider to the Kingdom’s financial services industry. BENEFIT is owned by Banks in Bahrain, regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), and provides innovative e-Payment products to the Kingdom’s banks, retailers and consumers.
About Gulf Air’s Falconflyer Programme
Gulf Air’s Falconflyer Programme, with its innovative incentives and benefits for the airline’s frequent flyers, offers members attractive privileges and value-added benefits such as bonus miles up to 250%, family membership and special privileges both on the ground and in the air. Other advantages of the program include the best redemption rates and the best miles earning system for premium class in the GCC and Middle East region, special online booking bonuses, a generous baggage allowance, three years’ miles validity, unlimited lounge access, priority baggage handling and guaranteed seats among many other benefits intended to make the traveling experience more enjoyable and rewarding. Further information about Gulf Air’s Falconflyer programme can be found online by visiting www.gulfair.com© Press Release 2018