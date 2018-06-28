The biggest factory outlet in Dubai launches at Dubai Festival City Mall

Operated by the Concept Brands Group (CBG), Brands4u opened its first store in Dubai in October 2017, showcasing high end fashion and accessories’ brands from around the world at discounted prices, including international brands such as, Aigner, Desigual, Vinci Camuto, The Kooples, Paris Hilton, Raymond Weil, Salvador Dali and many more. This unique shopping experience, provides shoppers with a great product range at value-for-money prices.

Dubai: The biggest Brands4u factory outlet in Dubai, has officially opened at Dubai Festival City Mall on Tuesday evening. The much anticipated opening was attended by Arabic actress, Layla Maqbali, and the Bollywood Actor, Director & Producer Arbaaz Khan, who inaugurated the opening ceremony.

Vijay Samyani, Manager Director and Founder of Brands4u added; “We are excited to be a part of the Dubai Festival City Mall offering, bringing exciting deals across all our departments and offering our shoppers a unique experience under one roof. We are delighted to have opened our biggest outlet store.”

Dubai Festival City Mall, is one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai. With over 400 outlets, the mall is home to Dubai’s only IKEA, renowned fashion brands like Zara, H&M, TopShop, Coach, DKNY, Kate Spade and for the first time in the Middle East, luxury Singaporean department store, Robinsons. The dining destination offers iconic waterfront Dining on Festival Bay, 56 restaurants and café, the largest Food Court in Dubai and first to market F&B concepts like Serendipity 3, Sugar Factory, Tortilla, and the Middle East’s only Hard Rock Café. The entertainment venue offers a 7-star 18-Screen Novo Cinemas with 4D IMAX, a 70,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre, Fabyland and Festival City’s newest addition the global attraction IMAGINE.

IMAGINE is a two-time record-breaking attraction, which is a spectacular water, laser, light show showing daily on the iconic, Festival Bay. It harnesses the power of light, water, and fire, combined with giant aqua screens, 30 lasers and fountains and surround sound to connect with audiences and produce a show like never seen before. IMAGINE holds the Guinness World Records for the largest water screen projection and the largest permanent projection mapping.

Festival Bay, is the ‘most instagrammable sunset in Dubai’, meets the waters of the historic Dubai Creek. There are over 15 waterfront dining options at Festival Bay, some of which include, Cheesecake Factory, Eataly, Turkish Village and authentic Emirati cuisine at Al Fanar.

Dubai Festival City Mall visitors will discover over 7,000 parking spaces, valet parking services, two taxi ranks, VIP Valet, personal styling, and the traditional dhow cruises.

Festival City Mall has full accessibility via water being located in Dubai Creek Harbour, with RTA Water Taxis departing every hour from Festival Bay.

About Dubai Festival City

Dubai Festival City is an established mixed-use destination developed by Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate that has been designed to capture the cosmopolitan and rich spirit of Dubai.

Featuring alongside a 3.3-kilometre creek, Dubai Festival City is a fully integrated mega project which has been carefully master planned to offer a superior lifestyle destination with outstanding facilities, comprising residential (Marsa Plaza, Al Badia Residences and Al Badia Hillside) and commercial space and educational institutions, and a family-friendly sports and social destination, Al Areesh Club.

Within Dubai Festival City sits the landmark 2.5million sq.ft urban retail destination, Dubai Festival City Mall – home to Guinness World Record holder and cutting-edge daily attraction, IMAGINE as well as IKEA and the only Hard Rock Café in the Middle East. The mall also offers almost 400 world class retailers, 75 restaurants – many of which feature waterfront dining and some of Dubai’s most photographed sunset vistas.

Additionally, Dubai Festival City also encompasses two five-star hotels – Intercontinental Dubai Festival City and Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City to fully complement the signature retail, leisure and entertainment proposition.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today, is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into four operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate and retail; employing more than 42,000 employees across 29 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com

