The UAE witnesses the launch of the AKYASI Application, a revolutionary app which takes your shopping experience to a whole other level

AKYASI, meaning ‘my bags’ in Arabic is a new and unique mobile application which aims to facilitate its users shopping experience. This is done through enabling a seamless experience from store to any door. In addition, the application highlights the UAE’s flourishing reputation as a renowned hub for tech-startups as well as its continuing leadership in driving retail innovation. Established by entrepreneurs, Founder-CEO Ranya Zaben and Co-Founder, Business Development Director, Enass Soussan. The AKYASI app introduces technology to the offline market. This derives from its ability to reduce the burden on shopping-lovers from carrying numerous, usually heavy shopping bags. Conversely, the app encourages regular online shoppers who often suffer from disappointing delivered purchases to return to and re-enjoy the physical shopping experience in a better and cost effective way. The AKYASI application does this by collectivizing shoppers, retailers, shopping centres and logistic companies. This includes shopping centres which already have concierge centres and AKYASI will accordingly improve the service provided.

Shopping with AKYASI is simple. After downloading the AKYASI app for free on Android or iOS, subsequently signing in with your mobile number, users can then choose their desired location for collection or delivery, whether it is their home, hotel or office. Following each purchase, consumers then scan the QR-code on their AKYASI bags in addition to the QR code on one of many drop-off location boxes located throughout shopping districts. The customer then pays through credit card on the application or cash on delivery with the price based on the consumer’s selected drop-off address. AKYASI is a complete operations platform which allows the tracking and coordination of the travel of the user’s bag at any moment from the shop to the users preferred pick up point or delivery address. This technology is caplable of handling multiple shopping districts simultaneously, in different countries, and different time zones whilst also collecting data on user’s shopping patterns to enable the upselling of relevant products online or offline, within any shopping district. Indeed, the collection of the AKYASI app data will enable the re-evaluation of consumer behaviour in order to build marketing campaigns based on data collections.

