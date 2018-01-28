The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi appoints Marwan Fadel as its new General Manager

Hospitality professional has played fundamental role in property’s development since its launch in 2011



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Marriott International has appointed Marwan Fadel as the General Manager of The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi.



A Lebanese national, Fadel has nearly two decades of hospitality experience across the Middle East. In his new role, he will oversee all management functions, hotel operations, and new innovations, aiming to achieve planned goals for the resort.



“The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi was the first official debut of bespoke St. Regis hospitality in the region, making Abu Dhabi the first city in the Middle East to be host to its rich heritage, and I feel especially attached to it, having worked here since the hotel was still under construction,” said Fadel. “As a passionate hotelier, I am committed to providing authentic hospitality and inspiring my team to deliver exquisite experiences to our discerning guests.





“I feel very privileged and honored to take up the General Manager position of this iconic resort and as we prepare for the launch of an exciting new destination venue, the first permanent Buddha-Bar Beach worldwide, I look forward to elevating the guest experience for our sophisticated clientele.”



Fadel’s appointment comes 18 months after he became Hotel Manager of The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, home to six restaurants, an athletics club, and Abu Dhabi’s only Iridium Spa. The five-star property features 376 guest rooms and suites include the 2,100 sqm Royal Suite, a duplex spanning the two uppermost floors.





Advertisement

Fadel moved to the UAE capital in 2011 to oversee its launch and was promoted to the role of Hotel Manager in August 2016. Since that time, he has maintained the St. Regis brand’s standards and forged strong strategic partnerships within the travel and tourism industry.



He began his career in 2002, working for Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, and was promoted to several senior management roles within the company. Seven years later, he became Area Director of Sales and Marketing for Starwood Hotels & Resorts’ Dubai properties; his remit was subsequently expanded to encompass Abu Dhabi and Northern Emirates. © Press Release 2018