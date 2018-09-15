The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry organizes a trade mission to the WorldFood Exhibition in Moscow
Sharjah – The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in cooperation with the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, organized a trade mission to participate in WorldFood Exhibition in Moscow. The SCCI, which will be represented by the Sharjah Exports Development Center, will attend the activities of the exhibition during September 17-19.
The trade mission to the exhibition aims to demonstrate the capabilities of the Emirati private sector, as well as to review the mutual investment opportunities between the UAE and Russia.
HE Hameed Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, stated that the trade mission to Russia was organized, in cooperation with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with the aim of highlighting the capabilities of the UAE’s private sector, which is characterized by having an environment that encourages investment.
He added that the trade mission aims to inform the Russian business community that it will find an encouraging demand in the UAE market, where the community is characterized by its strong purchasing power, which makes the UAE an attractive market for Russian investment and industry and a centre for the import and export of Russian products to various countries in the Middle East and Africa.
Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for Members Services at the SCCI, stated that organizing this mission, in cooperation with the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, comes as part of the framework of the SCCI’s foreign visits program during the 4th quarter of 2018, which includes 10 trade missions to prominent economic events around the world.
Shattaf clarified that these visits all aim to put a spotlight on the various investment opportunities in the UAE, and to promote the national industries in the country, in addition to opening the doors to new markets for the Emirati business community, and enhancing trade relations between the UAE and other countries around the world.
The trade mission, which will review mutual areas of cooperation and investment with the Russian private sector, will include more than 20 companies from the country’s food sector and a number of economic institutions in Sharjah.
The volume of trade exchange between the UAE and Russia is 2.5 billion dollars. Moscow is the largest city in Europe with an area of 2511 square kilometres and a population of 12 million. The value of its imports is about 18 billion dollars, while the size of its economy is more than 208 billion dollars.
