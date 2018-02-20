The SCCI elects members to the new representative committee of the Industrial Sector

Sharjah :

His Excellency Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), stressed the importance of the role of Sharjah’s industrial sector, during the first meeting of the new representative committee of the industrial sector, which was held at the Chamber's headquarters. Al Owais stated that the industrial sector in Sharjah has become an influential contributor to the economic development of the country. He added that the products produced by the sector have become a source of pride for the country in foreign markets. He also stressed that the chamber is eager to continue its efforts in supporting this sector by launching different initiatives that help enhance the sector’s position and promote its growth.

Al Owais praised the role of the Industrial work group, which operates under the umbrella of the SCCI, and its efforts in supporting the Chamber's initiatives to upgrade and advance the sector. The meeting was attended by HE Abdallah Sultan Al Owais and HE Ziyad Mohmoud Khairalla AlHaji, Board member of the SCCI, along with the participation of a number of officials and directors of industrial establishments in Sharjah. The meeting was also attended by Mohammed Ahmed Amin, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at SCCI, Yagoub Yousif Al Qaseer, Industrial Affairs Consultant at the SCCI, and Amjad Awad Al-Karim, Head of the Working Groups Section ay the SCCI.

