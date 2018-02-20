The SCCI elects members to the new representative committee of the Industrial Sector
His Excellency Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), stressed the importance of the role of Sharjah’s industrial sector, during the first meeting of the new representative committee of the industrial sector, which was held at the Chamber's headquarters.
Al Owais stated that the industrial sector in Sharjah has become an influential contributor to the economic development of the country. He added that the products produced by the sector have become a source of pride for the country in foreign markets. He also stressed that the chamber is eager to continue its efforts in supporting this sector by launching different initiatives that help enhance the sector’s position and promote its growth.
The meeting was attended by HE Abdallah Sultan Al Owais and HE Ziyad Mohmoud Khairalla AlHaji, Board member of the SCCI, along with the participation of a number of officials and directors of industrial establishments in Sharjah. The meeting was also attended by Mohammed Ahmed Amin, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at SCCI, Yagoub Yousif Al Qaseer, Industrial Affairs Consultant at the SCCI, and Amjad Awad Al-Karim, Head of the Working Groups Section ay the SCCI.
Al Owais welcomed the members of the new representative committee. He explained that the aim of establishing the working groups is to enhance communication between the Chamber and representatives of the economic sectors, as well as support and promote private establishments, study the laws and legislation that relate to each working group, and provide recommendations based on the results of these studies. He also pointed out the importance of the industrial sector’s participation in trade missions that are organized by the Chamber, which help in accessing new markets in different countries around the world.
Lalu Samuel was elected chairman of the committee for the Industrial Work Group during the meeting, where the Vice-Chairman and members of the Committee were also selected. Samuel expressed his appreciation for the Chamber's efforts in forming working groups that represent the main sectors of the emirate and that act as voices for those sectors. He added that this helps to support the Chamber's efforts in developing the performance of each sector.
Samuel reviewed the work done by the previous representative committee in cooperation with the Chamber. He also welcomed the new members of the committee and wished them success in helping to develop the industrial and production sectors in Sharjah.
