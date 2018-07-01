The National Bank Introduces the First Digital Service Center in the Middle East

The National Bank (“TNB”) announced today the launch ofthe first Digital Service Center of its kind in the Middle East, which allows the banks customers and the public to communicate with the Customer Service staff directly via social media platforms. The system allows multi agents to use the same social platformsto answer inquiries, provide servicesas well as collect and analyze the data to enhance the customer experience. The system connects Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, email, and Instant Messaging all in one place; Skype and Twitter will soon be added as well. TNB’s customers will enjoy the convenience and efficiency provided by the new Digital Service Center.

TNB General Manager, Ahmad Hajhasan, said that “we are very proud to be the first bank in the Middle East to offer such a high tech service to our customers and the public, in line with our strategic plan to roll out digital services and solutions to the banking sector in Palestine”. He pointed out that the Digital Service Center doesnot depend on Chatbotsalthough the platform has this option, noting that it depends on human interaction, which gives the Digital Service Center a human touch and more personalized answers.

