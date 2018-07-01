The National Bank Introduces the First Digital Service Center in the Middle East
The National Bank (“TNB”) announced today the launch ofthe first Digital Service Center of its kind in the Middle East, which allows the banks customers and the public to communicate with the Customer Service staff directly via social media platforms. The system allows multi agents to use the same social platformsto answer inquiries, provide servicesas well as collect and analyze the data to enhance the customer experience.
The system connects Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, email, and Instant Messaging all in one place; Skype and Twitter will soon be added as well. TNB’s customers will enjoy the convenience and efficiency provided by the new Digital Service Center.
He pointed out that the Digital Service Center doesnot depend on Chatbotsalthough the platform has this option, noting that it depends on human interaction, which gives the Digital Service Center a human touch and more personalized answers.
He also commented that“Launching our Digital Service Center today is only one step in our digital transformation journey.” ”Last year we upgraded our core banking system to Temenos T24, one of the most advanced systems worldwide, in order to support our growth; the system is our strategic platform upon which we will develop a bundle of modern and advanced banking services.” Hajhassan added that TNB’s Board of Directors puts digitization as a top, strategic priority.© Press Release 2018
