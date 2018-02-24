The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs Takes Part in E-Signature Project

Dubai – The Ministry of State for Federal National Council (FNC) Affairs participated in the e-Signature initiative, which aims to automate human resources procedures by electronically placing signatures on ministerial decisions and formal procedures using the HR information management system “Bayanati”, which eliminates the need for printing. In a meeting with a delegation from the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, His Excellency Tariq Hilal Lootah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs, applauded the Authority’s efforts in this regard, lauding the large-scale development in federal government operation, including the automation of all HR procedures in Ministries and federal entities. This serves to realise the aspirations and directions of the UAE leadership, who has called for an all-encompassing smart and digital transformation.

“The Ministry ’s participation in the initiative reflects its commitment to upgrading the quality of services to meet the highest standards,” H.E. asserted. “We are always ready to participate in innovative community initiatives that enhance the UAE’s leading global position.” “‘Bayanati’ is one of the most important initiatives launched by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources. The system helps Ministries and federal entities manage their HR procedures efficiently, and providing accurate statistics in the process,” H.E. Lootah concluded, noting that “Bayanati” is one of the most strategic projects at the federal government level, and perfectly aligned with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership.

