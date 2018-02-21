The Ministry of Finance launches a series of initiatives and events to mark UAE Innovation Month

Advertisement

Dubai : As part of its efforts to strengthen the country’s position as a global hub for innovation, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) launches a series of initiatives and activities to mark the ‘UAE Innovation Month 2018’. Some of the Ministry’s most notable events will include: the ‘Innovation Debate’ (26February), the ‘Fair for Future Jobs’ under the theme ‘Design your Future’ (26 & 27 February). MoF will also launch its ‘Pop-up and Mobile School’ initiative designed to offer students interactive workshops and strengthen their culture of innovation (25-28 February).

The ‘Innovation Debate’ gathers an audience from various backgrounds to participate in open dialogues on the opportunities and challenges of innovation, and promote a spirit of innovation and critical thinking. The ‘Fair for Future Jobs’ will hold meet and greets with leading international companies to explore future job prospects. The ‘Pop-up and Mobile School’ initiative is designed to deliver interactive workshops to university and school students in a mobile school setting. The workshop will equip students with the necessary materials to learn more about coding, design thinking and data analytics.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance affirmed the Ministry’s commitment to establishing a stimulating environment for innovation across its different departments. HH said: “Creating a culture of innovation in government work is one of the Ministry’s key strategic goals. It is important to stimulate creative thinking among employees, as part of our belief in the importance of innovation as a prerequisite for government work.”

The ‘Innovation Debate’ will gather a group of specialists and experts who will address a range of topics, with speakers such as Mark Beer, CEO of DIFC Courts and Dr Tim Jones, Founder & Programme Director of Future Agenda to discuss privacy and cyber security. Aly Haji, Writer, Future Law Clerk at the Supreme Court of Canada and Dr. Ali Hellani, Genetics lab Director, IVF UAE, World- Renowned Reproductive Geneticist will have a special discussion on ethics and biotech. Finally, Dr. Noah Raford, Futurist in Chief in Dubai Future Foundation and James Rodman Barrat, renowned author and filmmaker will hold a talk on automation and job replacement.

Commenting on these initiatives and events HH said: “The Ministry of Finance continuously seeks to raise awareness on topics related to innovation and launch initiatives that will contribute to national efforts aimed at strengthening UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation.”

James Barrat, renowned author and filmmaker said: “I am delighted to be part of the Ministry’s ‘Innovation Debate’ along with leading speakers and innovators from across the globe to discuss important topics, and exchange expertise and experiences. One the most important topics to be addressed is artificial intelligence, which is changing the world as we know it.”

The ‘Fair for Future Jobs’ will feature a group of leading international institutions and companies that will review the skills a student or employee must acquire to achieve professional success, notably coding skills, data analysis, design thinking, artificial intelligence and more.

Commenting on ‘The Fair for Future Jobs’ ,HH said: “The Ministry of Finance seeks to prepare our youth in meeting the requirements of the evolving labour market, especially in light of the digital revolution. It is important to equip them with the necessary tools and skills to prepare for their future.”

On the ‘Pop-up and Mobile School’ initiative HH said: “Our Government is drawing great attention to the education sector through the launch of a series of initiatives and programmes designed to enhance our students’ skills and knowledge. And the Ministry, to support this direction, has launched the ‘Pop-up and Mobile School’ initiative to inspire students to become innovators and develop their skills to reach their ultimate goal.”

During ‘The Month of Innovation 2018’, MoF will organise a series of separate events, including Finnovate, a global fintech conference which brings together global leading figures and speakers to discuss the latest advances in financial technology.

