The Middle East's largest law firm, Al Tamimi & Company, selects Client Lifecycle Management specialist OnePlace to take client engagement to the next level

LONDON, UK: Leading Middle East full service firm Al Tamimi & Company has selected OnePlace as its Client Lifecycle Management solution partner. Providing an extensive portfolio of legal services to diverse clients across many industry sectors, Al Tamimi & Co has 17 offices in nine countries across the Middle East. Having operated for over 25 years, amassing 66 partners and 350 lawyers, Al Tamimi & Company has unrivalled experience within the region and is deservedly the market leader. The combination of their practice expertise and exceptional regional coverage, with the ability to practice local law in each of the nine jurisdictions, is what sets them apart and makes them the legal partner of choice for many multinational and regional corporations operating in the Middle East.

Patrick Earl, Chief Operating Officer at Al Tamimi & Company said, “Client service is at the top of our agenda and we are continually looking at ways to innovate because it can always be improved no matter where you are on your journey. We see working with OnePlace as an opportunity to evolve our client engagement in a way that will significantly benefit our clients.” Conversations with OnePlace began in February 2018 and Al Tamimi & Company were on board just four months later. OnePlace will be rolled out across the firm. The initial focus will be business development and marketing functions and it follows that Al Tamimi are keen to make the most of OnePlace’s Referral Management, and Proposal Builder modules. Earl continued, “The vision is to manage client engagement more tightly, streamline and automate internal processes and enhance business development. The Al Tamimi team saw that OnePlace can make this happen.”

