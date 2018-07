The Middle East's largest law firm, Al Tamimi & Company, selects Client Lifecycle Management specialist OnePlace to take client engagement to the next level

Providing an extensive portfolio of legal services to diverse clients across many industry sectors, Al Tamimi & Co has 17 offices in nine countries across the Middle East. Having operated for over 25 years, amassing 66 partners and 350 lawyers, Al Tamimi & Company has unrivalled experience within the region and is deservedly the market leader. The combination of their practice expertise and exceptional regional coverage, with the ability to practice local law in each of the nine jurisdictions, is what sets them apart and makes them the legal partner of choice for many multinational and regional corporations operating in the Middle East.

Conversations with OnePlace began in February 2018 and Al Tamimi & Company were on board just four months later. OnePlace will be rolled out across the firm. The initial focus will be business development and marketing functions and it follows that Al Tamimi are keen to make the most of OnePlace’s Referral Management, and Proposal Builder modules. Earl continued, “The vision is to manage client engagement more tightly, streamline and automate internal processes and enhance business development. The Al Tamimi team saw that OnePlace can make this happen.”

Patrick Earl, Chief Operating Officer at Al Tamimi & Company said, “Client service is at the top of our agenda and we are continually looking at ways to innovate because it can always be improved no matter where you are on your journey. We see working with OnePlace as an opportunity to evolve our client engagement in a way that will significantly benefit our clients.”

Amber Pasha, CRM Manager at Al Tamimi and Company added, “It has been refreshing to work with such a responsive team. OnePlace’s strength comes from their understanding of both the legal sector and client lifecycle management. I’m looking forward to the implementation phase, we’re confident that OnePlace will deliver significant business value.”

OnePlace will also integrate with other solutions in place at Al Tamimi & Company including their PMS, eMarketing and ERM applications.

Tim Smith, Chief Executive Officer of OnePlace, commented, “The continued international adoption of OnePlace fully supports our strategic growth and we are obviously delighted to be working with this innovative regional market leader to help them gain more from their CLM approach. The OnePlace team can’t wait to show them just how much business benefit OnePlace can deliver.”

About Al Tamimi & Co

Al Tamimi & Company is the largest law firm in the Middle East with 17 offices across 9 countries (in Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates). Founded in the UAE in 1989 by current Senior Partner, Essam Al Tamimi, Al Tamimi is a full service firm and specialises in advising major international corporations and financial institutions, Middle East banks and financial institutions, government organisations, businesses and families in their global operations and investments. With the firm’s full service offering we are able to provide legal advice with a one-stop-shop for all legal requirements.

For more information: https://www.tamimi.com

About OnePlace

OnePlace is a Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution that helps professional services firms identify and nurture new engagements, build strong pathways into existing clients and monitor and manage revenue risk. Developed natively on the Salesforce Platform, OnePlace delivers capabilities beyond legacy CRM systems to support the complete client lifecycle: from initial contact to cultivating profitable, long-lasting relationships. With offices in APAC, the U.S. and the UK, the OnePlace team has built a strong track record of planning, implementing and supporting successful CLM projects worldwide with expertise and passion.

For more information visit https://www.oneplace.global

