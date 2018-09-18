The King of Spain visits Qatar Petroleum's stand at Gastech 2018

Participating in the Global Leaders’ Panel at the conference, Qatar Petroleum President & CEO Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi was joined by chief executives from PetroChina, Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobile Gas & Power Marketing Company, Repsol, and Vitol to discuss “the Transitional Impacts of the New Energy Landscape on the Gas Industry”.

Doha, Qatar – Qatar Petroleum highlighted Qatar’s leading position in the global gas and LNG industry by taking part as the “Strategic Partner” of the Gastech 2018 Conference & Exhibition, which was inaugurated yesterday in Barcelona, Spain.

In his address at the session, Mr. Al-Kaabi said “due to its environmental qualities as the cleanest fossil fuel, natural gas is playing an increasing key role, not as a transition fuel, but rather as a destination fuel. At the same time, many countries around the world are placing greater emphasis on natural gas as a strategic source of energy and an important element of its national energy security.”

Advertisement

Mr. Al-Kaabi highlighted the main elements that are helping the increase in demand for LNG, particularly from China and India as well as other Asian and African Countries. He also said that diminishing production in Europe means additional and continued demand for LNG; and added that while some of the gas deals to meet that demand will be short-term, the bulk will be long-term.

“Qatar believes in the increasing importance of gas as a clean source of energy and will continue to play a leading role to help ensure security of supplies. In this context, we are achieving great progress in implementing the plans we have announced last year to increase Qatar’s LNG output by 30% from 77 million to 100 million tons per annum. This is a considerable production increase that would help meet future global demand for clean energy,” he added.

Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi was earlier at hand to receive His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain as he visited Qatar Petroleum’s pavilion at the official opening of the Gastech exhibition. Mr. Al-Kaabi briefed His Majesty on Qatar Petroleum and the role it plays in the economic and industrial development of the State of Qatar and in helping meet the world’s demand for energy.

The pavilion at the Gastech 2018 exhibition prominently features Qatar Petroleum’s extensive operations in the oil & gas industry, the LNG production activities of Qatargas, and the LNG shipping capabilities of Nakilat. In addition to Qatar Petroleum’s role as the event’s lead sponsor, Qatargas is also a “Gold Sponsor” while Nakilat is an “Associate Sponsor” of Gastech 2018.

On the sidelines of the conference, Qatar Petroleum President & CEO held a series of meetings and talks with a number of senior international energy leaders and executives, including Mr. Cesar Abi Khalil, the Minister of Energy & Water in Lebanon; Dr. Josu Jon imaz, the CEO of Repsol; Mr. Keith Martin, the Global CEO of Uniper Energy; Mr. Leonid V. Mikhelson, the Director & Chairman of the Management Board of Novatek; and Mr. Russell Hardy, Group Chief Executive of Vitol. Discussions during the meetings covered various aspects of cooperation in the energy field.

The four-day event, which is scheduled until September 20, features a multi-streamed conference with over 350 speakers and 250 technical presentations as well as an international exhibition that has attracted the participation of over 700 exhibitors from more than 90 countries worldwide.

Gastech 2018 hosts all the major players in the global gas and LNG industry, confirming the event’s reputation as the most important meeting place for professionals representing the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the industry. The event was hosted in Doha, Qatar, in October 2002.

About Qatar Petroleum

Qatar Petroleum is an integrated national oil corporation responsible for the sustainable development of the oil and gas industry in the State of Qatar and beyond.

Qatar Petroleum’s activities encompass the entire spectrum of the oil and gas value chain locally, regionally, and internationally, and include the exploration, production, processing, marketing and sales of oil and gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), natural gas liquids (NGL), gas to liquids (GTL) products, refined products, petrochemicals, fertilizers, steel and aluminum.

Qatar Petroleum is committed to contribute to a better future by meeting today’s economic needs, while safeguarding our environment and resources for generations to come. Thriving on innovation and excellence, Qatar Petroleum is bound to the highest levels of sustainable human, socio-economic, and environmental development.

For more information, please visit www.qp.com.qa

© Press Release 2018