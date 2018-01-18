The IFSB Launches Two New E-Learning Modules on Governance for Takaful, and Conduct of Business for Islamic Financial Institutions

“With the addition of two new modules, the FIS E-Learning Portal now offers borderless learning experience for nine IFSB Standards covering the Islamic banking, Takaful and Islamic capital market segments. Participants from more than 13 countries are already benefiting from the E-Learning Portal, which is an initiative made possible by the continued support of the Asian Development Bank.” said Mr. Zahid ur Rehman Khokher, Acting Secretary-General of the IFSB.

Kuala Lumpur:– The Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) is pleased to announce the launch of two new modules on the IFSB’s FIS E-learning Portal. The modules are for IFSB-8: Guiding Principles on Governance for Takaful Undertakings and, IFSB-9: Guiding Principles on Conduct of Business for Institutions offering Islamic Financial Services (IIFS).

Details of the new modules are as follows:

Mr Zahid further mentioned: “The E-Learning Portal provides on-demand access to capacity development material for enhancing knowledge and understanding of the IFSB Standards for the practitioners in Islamic financial services industry. This Portal offers users a comprehensive learning and knowledge management suite with a number of interactive features such as scenario-based learning, audios and self-assessments.”

IFSB-8 provides guiding principles on governance for Takaful undertakings, addressing unique corporate governance elements of Takaful sector, thus promoting consumer protection and enhancing risk disclosure. The Standard, which was issued in 2009, complements the existing internationally recognised frameworks and promotes striking a balance between the interests and fair treatment of all stakeholders in Takaful undertakings.

B. IFSB-9: Conduct of Business for IIFS

IFSB-9, published in 2009, highlights the appropriate perspectives on conduct of business issues specific to Islamic finance, and seeks to complement and reinforce, wherever applicable, the various existing internationally recognised conduct of business frameworks. The Guiding Principles presented in IFSB-9 include principles related to truthfulness, honesty and fairness, due care and diligence, information to clients, conflicts of interest and of duty and Shariah compliance, and are applicable to all institutions offering Islamic financial services – including banking, Takaful or capital market segments, as well as Islamic “windows” of conventional institutions.

The IFSB’s FIS E-learning Portal aims to facilitate the implementation, and assist in the understanding, of the IFSB Standards by member countries and industry stakeholders, and complements the existing IFSB implementation programmes, including workshops (country, regional and customised), technical assistance and policy advice, translations of standards into Arabic and French as well as outreach programmes. Users are also able to print personalised certificates upon completing the assessment for each module.

The FIS E-Learning Portal is available to both IFSB member and non-member organisations by subscription. More details about the Portal can be found at www.ifsb.org/elearning.php .

About the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB)

The IFSB is an international standard-setting organisation that promotes and enhances the soundness and stability of the Islamic financial services industry by issuing global prudential standards and guiding principles for the industry, broadly defined to include banking, capital markets and insurance sectors. The IFSB also conducts research and coordinates initiatives on industry-related issues, as well as organises roundtables, seminars and conferences for regulators and industry stakeholders. Towards this end, the IFSB works closely with relevant international, regional and national organisations, research/educational institutions and market players.

The members of the IFSB comprise regulatory and supervisory authorities, international inter-governmental organisations and market players, professional firms and industry associations.

For more information about the IFSB, please visit www.ifsb.org .

