The IFSB Announces the Appointment of Its New Secretary-General

Kuala Lumpur: The Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) today announces the appointment of Dr. Bello Lawal Danbatta as its Secretary-General. The appointment of Dr. Danbatta was approved by the Council of the IFSB in its 31st meeting on 11 December 2017, in Kuala Lumpur. Dr. Danbatta will assume his duties on 29 January 2018.

Dr. Danbatta, previously the Director of the Centre of Consultancy and Executive Programmes at INCEIF, brings with him over 25 years combined experience in the private, academia, as well as the regulation and supervision sectors across Africa, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. He is a Member of the Accounting and Auditing Board of the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), and has chaired various working groups for the issuance of financial accounting standards for Islamic financial institutions. He has also been involved in the development and drafting of standards, guidelines and frameworks for capital adequacy, accounting, as well as supervision and regulation of Islamic finance for various countries. Dr. Danbatta holds a Ph.D. in Islamic Banking and Finance from the International Islamic University Malaysia, and an MBA in Corporate Finance. He is a member of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountant (ACCA-UK), the Licensed International Financial Analyst (LIFA-UK), Chartered Institute of Islamic Finance Professionals (CIIFP), Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria (CPIN), Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and International Council for Islamic Finance Educators (ICIFE). Dr. Danbatta has also been active in providing Islamic finance training and consultancy, and has a number of publications on Islamic banking, corporate governance and earnings management.