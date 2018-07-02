The Higher Sharia Authority at the Central Bank Held Its Forth Meeting
The Higher Sharia Authority (HSA) for financial and banking activities in the UAE held its forth meeting on 24th -25th June 2018. The meeting was chaired by His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Bin Abdulaziz Al Hadad, the Chairman Higher Sharia Authority, and attended by Their Eminence the members of the HSA,
Sheikh Prof. Dr. Jasim Ali Al Shamsi,
Sheikh Dr. Oznan Hasan, and
Sheikh Dr. Usaid Muhammad Adeeb Al Kilani.
The HSA has also discussed the draft standard regarding Sharia governance of Sukuk issuance, regulating the Sharia procedures of this important Islamic financial instrument.
Based on the recommendations adopted by international bodies to promote Sharia governance in IFIs, the HSA reviewed a draft standard on External Sharia Audit for Islamic financial institutions, in line with the application of international best practice.
In order to issue a comprehensive Sharia governance standard, the HSA also discussed additional standards for Sharia governance concerning independence, consistency of opinions and charters that organize the work of internal Sharia control committees in the IFIs.
The HSA completed the discussion of the remaining topics listed on its agenda, as well as other topics, and took appropriate decisions in this regard.
For any inquiry, kindly contact:
Central Bank of the UAE
Ahlam AlHammadi
Mobile: +971 50 1288488
Email: ahlam.alhammadi@cbuae.gov.ae
Newgate Communications
Habib Bacha
Mobile: +971 50 1113 799
Email: habib.bacha@newgatecomms.com© Press Release 2018
