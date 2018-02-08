The Emirates Group Signs MoU with the Government of Andhra Pradesh
The MoU was signed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline & Group, and Krishna Kishore, CEO, Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), in the presence of representatives from both parties.
Under the terms of the MoU, the Emirates Group and the State of Andhra Pradesh will work together to support the development of Andhra Pradesh’s aviation infrastructure by sharing industry expertise and identifying development and investment opportunities.
“We are confident that this significant partnership with the Emirates Group will be a major boost to APEDB’S strategic efforts to elevate, enhance and develop the aviation industry in Andhra Pradesh. It will contribute positively to AP’s economic growth as well as help us build a stronger framework for industrial and infrastructural development. We are optimistic with the pivotal role played by the Emirates Group in achieving these goals and have no doubt that the partnership will reap mutual benefits,” said Krishna Kishore