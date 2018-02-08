The Emirates Group Signs MoU with the Government of Andhra Pradesh

Dubai – The Emirates Group , and its affiliated entities including flydubai , signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board, Government of Andhra Pradesh, to establish a framework for collaboration in various aviation areas to support and invest in the development of Andhra Pradesh’s aviation sector.

The MoU was signed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline & Group, and Krishna Kishore, CEO, Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), in the presence of representatives from both parties.

Under the terms of the MoU, the Emirates Group and the State of Andhra Pradesh will work together to support the development of Andhra Pradesh’s aviation infrastructure by sharing industry expertise and identifying development and investment opportunities.