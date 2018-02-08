 
Dubai 08 Feb 2018
Advertisement
  1. Home
  3. Article
#aviation | 08 February, 2018

The Emirates Group Signs MoU with the Government of Andhra Pradesh

Emirates Group to support and invest in the development of Andhra Pradesh’s aviation sector.

Press Release
Dubai – The Emirates Group, and its affiliated entities including flydubai, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board, Government of Andhra Pradesh, to establish a framework for collaboration in various aviation areas to support and invest in the development of Andhra Pradesh’s aviation sector.

The MoU was signed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline & Group, and Krishna Kishore, CEO, Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), in the presence of representatives from both parties.

Under the terms of the MoU, the Emirates Group and the State of Andhra Pradesh will work together to support the development of Andhra Pradesh’s aviation infrastructure by sharing industry expertise and identifying development and investment opportunities.

“The Emirates Group is committed to future investment and expansion in support of India’s 2020 goal to be the world’s third largest aviation market. We recognise that airlines have a major role to play as facilitators of economic and industrial growth, and strategic partnerships such as this are very important to achieve that. Through this agreement, Emirates and flydubai will work closely with APEDB to share expertise, discuss opportunities, enhance and support the growth of the aviation sector in the state of Andhra Pradesh,” said His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

“We are confident that this significant partnership with the Emirates Group will be a major boost to APEDB’S strategic efforts to elevate, enhance and develop the aviation industry in Andhra Pradesh. It will contribute positively to AP’s economic growth as well as help us build a stronger framework for industrial and infrastructural development. We are optimistic with the pivotal role played by the Emirates Group in achieving these goals and have no doubt that the partnership will reap mutual benefits,” said Krishna Kishore

Advertisement
Under the MoU, the two parties will look to collaborate in areas such as the potential development of aviation facilities and skill development projects in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

© Press Release 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular

Advertisement

More From Press Releases

Advertisement