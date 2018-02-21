The Dubai International Medical Tourism Forum Concludes

Advertisement

Held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, the two-day event brought together around 1,000 experts in the field of health, tourism and travel.

The forum provided the experts with a platform to discuss the latest trends in health tourism, methodologies to ensure patient protection, patient insurance, ways to enhance patient experience and strategies to create an overall environment that foster medical tourism.

Dr Layla Al Marzouqi, Director of Medical Tourism Council as president of the Global Healthcare Travel Council announced that the council will be spearheading the initiative to develop an assessment and rating system index and awards for health tourism destinations and providers of health-related services and providers of sector supporting services.

Dr Al Marzouqi revealed that the assessment and rating system index will be fully developed by a working group led by herself as the president of the council. The working group comprises of selected members of the health tourism policy and strategy.

Meanwhile, she said the award’s scheme would be administered by the global healthcare travel council. The awards will be handed out each year (starting in 2019) at the annual global healthcare travel forum.

She also revealed on the last day of the forum that The Health Bank in partnership with Dubai Health Experience (DXH) have launched DXH SmartCare to provide health tourists with a single point of contact for seamless healthcare coordination, second medical opinion, flight bookings, visas, accommodation, airport transfers, leisure activities and post treatment support.

DXH SmartCare—which can be accessed on www.dxh.ae –offers three tiers Blue being the essential package that offers research and referrals on treatment options for Dh1,100 . The Silver, which costs Dh2,599 and Gold membership, which costs 5,455, provide journey planning services along with dedicated account manager , concierge and comprehensive care coordination. More information on packages are available on both on DXH and health bank websites

The Forum, which is concentrated around the theme “Reimagining Experience” healthcare travel is dedicated to bringing together prominent leaders and pioneers from the public and private health and travel sectors, to create a platform for regional and global exchange of knowledge and expertise in the field of healthcare and travel experience.

The event focused on six main axes: the future of health tourism, health travel metrics and reliable global index, patient centered care, impact of technological innovation on health tourism, medical tourism insurance, areas of health tourism experience and role of social media influencers in the health tourism industry.

The forum saw discussions between 40 regional and international experts through eight interactive and 23 specialized lectures.

About the Dubai Health Authority:

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) was created, in June 2007, by Law 13 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, with an expanded vision to include strategic oversight for the complete health sector in Dubai and enhance private sector engagement. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance is the President of the Dubai Health Authority and His Excellency Humaid Al Qatami is the Chairman of the Board and Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority.

The DHA’s aim in Dubai is to provide an accessible, effective and integrated healthcare system, protect public health and improve the quality of life within the Emirate. This is a direct translation of the objectives of the Dubai Strategic Plan 2015 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Keeping the strategic plan in mind, the DHA’s mission is to ensure access to health services, maintain and improve the quality of these services, improve the health status of nationals, residents and visitors and oversee a dynamic, efficient and innovative health sector.

In addition to overseeing the health sector for the Emirate of Dubai, the DHA also focuses on providing services through DHA healthcare facilities including hospitals (Latifa, Dubai, Rashid and Hatta), specialty centres (e.g. the Dubai Diabetes Center) and DHA primary health centres spread throughout the Emirate of Dubai.

The main pillars of service delivery at DHA health facilities are quality, efficiency, patients and staff. It is our aim to maintain and improve the quality and efficiency of DHA health services. An important aspect of the service delivery strategy is to focus on patients, their needs and satisfaction as well as attract, retain, nurture and support outstanding staff.

Prior to the establishment of the DHA, the Department of Health and Medical Services (DOHMS), which was established in 1973, was the functioning authority that almost exclusively focused on health service delivery.

