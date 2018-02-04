The Dubai Health Authority launches Tislam card initiative

Dubai, UAE: In a bid to harness a positive environment amongst its employees, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) launched the Tislam (Thank You) card initiative. Amna Al Suwaidi, Director of Human Resources at the DHA said the aim of the initiative is for the employees to give the Tislam card to each other at DHA to express his/her thanks and appreciation for other employee’s work, effort and efficiency.

The card aims to encourage employees to provide excellent services and promote the principle of appreciation and thanks among employees. This initiative is in line with the National Programme for Happiness and Positivity and directives of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai who affirmed that all government's policies, programs and services should contribute towards building a positive and happy environment.

Advertisement