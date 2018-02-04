The Dubai Health Authority launches Tislam card initiative
Dubai, UAE: In a bid to harness a positive environment amongst its employees, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) launched the Tislam (Thank You) card initiative.
Amna Al Suwaidi, Director of Human Resources at the DHA said the aim of the initiative is for the employees to give the Tislam card to each other at DHA to express his/her thanks and appreciation for other employee’s work, effort and efficiency.
This initiative is in line with the National Programme for Happiness and Positivity and directives of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai who affirmed that all government's policies, programs and services should contribute towards building a positive and happy environment.
As part of the general conditions for giving Tislam card, employees may give up to 10 Tislam cards per month to other employees and employee cannot send Tislam card to him/herself.
The awarding of Tislam card is possible through the Smart Employee application of Dubai Smart Government, where the employee can select the name of the other employee and the reason to why they are being thanked based on the selected competency.
The competencies include strategic thinking, enabling change, developing people, business judgment, leading and inspiring others, effective communication, creativity and innovation, excellence in execution, evoke and transmit positive energy, organizational understanding, financial awareness, community focus and responsiveness to its needs.
-Ends-© Press Release 2018