The Dubai Health Authority forms Youth Council to lead the developmental drive of Dubai's health sector

The council aims to organize youth programs local, federal and international in line with the directions of the UAE as a whole and Dubai in specific to strengthen the role of the youth in the health sector.

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced the formation of a Youth Council to enable youth to be leaders in the developmental drive of the health sector in Dubai in line with the vision of the UAE, the Dubai Plan 2021 and DHA 2016-2017 strategy.

The council will be responsible of many tasks that include preparing the plan and programs that benefit the capabilities of the youth working at the authority in achieving the authority’s health strategy.

It also aims to activate the role of the youth and strengthen their participation in awareness, health and societal activities organized by the authority.

They will communicate and coordinate with the UAE Youth Council, and youth councils in government organizations in the UAE to implement the national agenda for youth to achieve the UAE 2021 strategy and the authority’s 2016-2017 strategy.

Their role will also involve familiarizing themselves with the best local, regional and international practices in activating the role of youth and utilizing the best practices that can be implemented in the health field.

They will also oversee the implementation of youth initiatives and programs at the authority and ensuring that is in line with the government’s youth strategies.

Commenting on the new youth council, His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami, Chairman of the Board and Director General of the DHA said that this is in line with vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has always believed in the capabilities of the UAE’s youth and enabled them through various roles to be the frontrunners in the development of the UAE.

He called on the new committee, which comprises of Emirati doctors and administrates working in the DHA to excel in their new roles to meet the vision of H.H Shaikh Mohammad and learn from the positive values he has instilled.

Al Qutami added that Emirati youth has proved time and time again their high competencies in various sectors including the health sector in Dubai adding that the DHA exerts all its efforts to enable youth and give them an opportunity to join the developmental drive of the health sector in Dubai.

Dr Manal Taryam, CEO of the primary health sector on the other hand said that the primary health sector will support the initiatives of the youth council that aims to promote a healthy lifestyle amongst youth and raise awareness about various health threats that are preventable.

Rashid Hospital ophthalmologist, Khalid Abdulla Lootah, who will chair the council, thanked the authority for entrusting him in this important venture that reflects the trust the authority has in its young employees and their belief in their capabilities to achieve the required objectives.

The members include Dr. Saeed Abdul Aziz Khalifa Bin Hussain, Dr. Yousef Jasim Mohammad Al Zarooni, Dr. Ibrahim Fridon Adibi, Dr. Ahmad Farid Al Rais, Dr. Ahmad Mohammad Taib Abd AlRahim, Hafidh Mohammad Khamis Al Rajbi, Dr. Hind Majid Al Ali, Dr. Bashayer Abdullah Al Najar, Dr Mahra Obaid Al Suwaidi, Dr. Aida Ahmad Fathey Amara, Dr. Fatima Abdullah Ahmad Al Eisa, Dr. Wafa Yousef Ali Bin Fadel, Aisha Rashid Al Suwaidi, Amna Abdullah Hassan Mohammad, Aisha Hassan Al Shehy, mohammad Bilal Ali, Manal Mohamad Al Marzouqi, Asma Ebrahim Al Husni, Khalfan Abd Al Qader Al Raesi, and Sara Abdullah Al Blooshi.

About the Dubai Health Authority:

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) was created, in June 2007, by Law 13 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, with an expanded vision to include strategic oversight for the complete health sector in Dubai and enhance private sector engagement. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance is the President of the Dubai Health Authority and His Excellency Humaid Al Qatami is the Chairman of the Board and Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority.

The DHA’s aim in Dubai is to provide an accessible, effective and integrated healthcare system, protect public health and improve the quality of life within the Emirate. This is a direct translation of the objectives of the Dubai Strategic Plan 2015 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Keeping the strategic plan in mind, the DHA’s mission is to ensure access to health services, maintain and improve the quality of these services, improve the health status of nationals, residents and visitors and oversee a dynamic, efficient and innovative health sector.

In addition to overseeing the health sector for the Emirate of Dubai, the DHA also focuses on providing services through DHA healthcare facilities including hospitals (Latifa, Dubai, Rashid and Hatta), specialty centres (e.g. the Dubai Diabetes Center) and DHA primary health centres spread throughout the Emirate of Dubai.

The main pillars of service delivery at DHA health facilities are quality, efficiency, patients and staff. It is our aim to maintain and improve the quality and efficiency of DHA health services. An important aspect of the service delivery strategy is to focus on patients, their needs and satisfaction as well as attract, retain, nurture and support outstanding staff.

Prior to the establishment of the DHA, the Department of Health and Medical Services (DOHMS), which was established in 1973, was the functioning authority that almost exclusively focused on health service delivery.

