The Dubai Health Authority displays the latest healthcare advancements during the UAE Innovation Month 2018

Dubai, UAE: As part of the Dubai Health Authority ’s (DHA) participation in the UAE Innovation Month 2018, the authority will be showcasing some of the latest innovations and achievement in healthcare at DHA’s Innovation Hub from February 22 -28, 5pm – 10pm at City Walk, Dubai.

Advertisement

The UAE Innovation Month, which is the largest celebration of its kind that seeks to celebrate the best in ideas on innovation from the government and private sectors as well as from the public, is being organised under the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami, Chairman of the Board and Director General of the DHA said Shaikh Mohammad’s directives to extend the UAE innovation week to a month in 2018 is a testimonial to the success of this initiatives, which promotes a healthy competitive environment between different entities that strive to provide quality services that achieves customer satisfaction.

Al Qutami added that innovation month provides the authority with an opportunity to interact with the public to not only display their services but also exchange experiences and ideas with participating organizations.

The DHA will be showcasing a number of initiatives this year that include:

The Dubai Genome initiative which aims to map the genomes of entire population (including residents), and use artificial intelligence to analyze genetic data, to change the face of medical care through personalized medicine and prior detection of individuals at risk.

The Moving Lab initiative is a high-tech mobile lab that can visit people of determination, the elderly and patients who live in remote areas to get medical tests done, saving them time and effort.

The Consultation Station initiative is a mobile consultation room that replicates a medical doctor's office, allowing physicians to perform live reliable consultations that includes checkups and monitoring of acute and chronic diseases hence providing patients easy and convenient access to healthcare.

The Physiotherapy Sensors is a wireless motion capture technology that consists of highly precise wearable motion sensors that provide real-time visualizations of motor functions in patients.

It reduces the overall healthcare costs and demonstrates improved outcomes by delivering interactive care to patients.

Salem innovative center initiative will see the use of artificial intelligence for fast image analysis, automated reports and improved clinical efficiency across the radiology departments of DHA’s medical fitness centres.

Smart Headache Clinic is an extension to the two multidisciplinary headache clinics in Nad Al Hamar Health Center and Al Barsha Health Centre, launched by the DHA last year, to follow-up with existing patients through telemedicine using a RoboDoc. The patient would be present at one of the clinics with the family medicine doctor and receiving his consultation from a specialized doctor via the Robodoc from DHA hospitals.

Virtual Reality and 3D printing is in line with the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy and will showcase the design and medical components used to create 3D printing models that can used

Artificial Intelligence in Diagnosing Eye Disease, where AI will be used to identify retina damage from thousands of eye scans fed into it, hence aiding doctors in diagnosing and treating patients who are suffering from retina damage effectively and quicker.

Happiness prescribing program is designed to identify and implement prevention programs among pre-diabetics and persons with high risk factors to reduce the risk of the incidence of diabetes among high-risk groups, which is in line with the objectives of the Dubai strategy 2021 to promote prevention & healthy lifestyle to reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases..

The program targets Dubai residents, who are overweight, follow unhealthy diets, lack physical activity, have a family history of diabetes, those who suffers from psychological stress and smokers.

DHA TV is an online media channel that can be downloaded from the app store or google play. The app is called DHA Media and provides users with a wide variety of content such as live coverage of DHA’s conferences and events, prevention tips for lifestyle diseases, awareness videos etc.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Mahmoud Al Ali

Head of Media

Dubai Health Authority

myalali@dha.gov.ae

+9714 219 7260

Kamakshi Gupta and Noor Nazzal

Communications Analysts- Media Dept.

Dubai Health Authority

Klgupta@dha.gov.ae NNNazzal@dha.gov.ae

+9714 2197455

About the Dubai Health Authority:

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) was created, in June 2007, by Law 13 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, with an expanded vision to include strategic oversight for the complete health sector in Dubai and enhance private sector engagement. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance is the President of the Dubai Health Authority and His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami is the Chairman of the Board and Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority.

The DHA’s aim in Dubai is to provide an accessible, effective and integrated healthcare system, protect public health and improve the quality of life within the Emirate. This is a direct translation of the objectives of the Dubai Strategic Plan 2015 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Keeping the strategic plan in mind, the DHA’s mission is to ensure access to health services, maintain and improve the quality of these services, improve the health status of nationals, residents and visitors and oversee a dynamic, efficient and innovative health sector.

In addition to overseeing the health sector for the Emirate of Dubai, the DHA also focuses on providing services through DHA healthcare facilities including hospitals (Latifa, Dubai, Rashid and Hatta), specialty centres (e.g. the Dubai Diabetes Center) and DHA primary health centres spread throughout the Emirate of Dubai.

The main pillars of service delivery at DHA health facilities are quality, efficiency, patients and staff. It is our aim to maintain and improve the quality and efficiency of DHA health services. An important aspect of the service delivery strategy is to focus on patients, their needs and satisfaction as well as attract, retain, nurture and support outstanding staff.

Prior to the establishment of the DHA, the Department of Health and Medical Services (DOHMS), which was established in 1973, was the functioning authority that almost exclusively focused on health service delivery.

© Press Release 2018