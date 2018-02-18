The Dubai Health Authority and Dubai Islamic Bank signed a MoU to support patients suffering from cancer and psychological illness

The MoU was signed by H.E Humaid Al Qutami, Chairman of the Board and Director General of the DHA and H.E Abdul Razzaq Al Abdullah, Head of Community Services at DIB on Sunday.

Dubai, UAE: In light of the Year of Zayed, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Islamic Bank ( DIB ) with the aim to support patients suffering from cancer and psychological illness financially to get the treatment they need.

It also aims to consolidate the values and principles of community work by organizing events that benefit the community and to develop health and human awareness among individuals.

The objective of the MoU is to support and enhance the role of both parties in charitable, humanitarian work in the field of health, and build bridges of communication between the two parties to achieve public interest and exchange knowledge and expertise in different fields and joint activities.

Commenting on the MoU, Al Qutami stressed that humanitarian and charity work is an integral part of DHA's mission and policy, which aims to expand strategic partnerships with institutions, associations and bodies to support patients with in need and alleviate their burdens through its Humanitarian and Community Services Office.

Al Qutami expressed his appreciation to DIB adding that the MoU will provide an opportunity to implement a number of charitable initiatives in the near future.

Al Razzaq commended DHA’s efforts in providing quality services for patients especially to those with limited means

He clarified that the MoU aims to provide financial help to patients who are suffering from psychological illness and cancer.

