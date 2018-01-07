The Dubai Frame Named 2017's most significant architectural landmark

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The UAE’s leading tourism and news website Hotelandrest.com has ranked the Dubai Frame as the most culturally significant landmark amongst those completed in 2017 in the world. The Dubai Frame that opened on 1 January, 2018 in Zabeel Park has been touted to be a prestigious addition to Dubai’s iconic architectural portfolio. It is branded as an entertainment destination that offers its visitors a 360-degree view of both the urban and the more traditional parts of the city. Journey through the past, present and future of Dubai by exploring its heritage museum and picturesque projections that takes viewers through Bedouin life, camels and the infinite sands of the desert.

The entirety of the two transparent, glass towers are 150 meters long in height, and is connected by a 93-meter bridge, from which tourists and residents can feast upon the spectacular panoramic view speckled with wonderous towers and skyscrapers, comprising a skyline that competes with other renowned cities such as Hong Kong, Singapore and New York. From a survey conducted by Hotelandrest.com, results indicate that the Dubai Frame beats out its competitors to being the most distinctive addition to the world’s wonders in the past year, an achievement credited to its stunning architecture and advanced engineering.

