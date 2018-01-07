The Dubai Frame Named 2017's most significant architectural landmark
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The UAE’s leading tourism and news website Hotelandrest.com has ranked the Dubai Frame as the most culturally significant landmark amongst those completed in 2017 in the world.
The Dubai Frame that opened on 1 January, 2018 in Zabeel Park has been touted to be a prestigious addition to Dubai’s iconic architectural portfolio. It is branded as an entertainment destination that offers its visitors a 360-degree view of both the urban and the more traditional parts of the city. Journey through the past, present and future of Dubai by exploring its heritage museum and picturesque projections that takes viewers through Bedouin life, camels and the infinite sands of the desert.
From a survey conducted by Hotelandrest.com, results indicate that the Dubai Frame beats out its competitors to being the most distinctive addition to the world’s wonders in the past year, an achievement credited to its stunning architecture and advanced engineering.
The Dubai Frame is open daily from 10am-7pm. Tickets are priced at AED 50 per adult, AED 20 per child between the ages of 3-12 years, and free for children below the age of 3, the elderly, people of determination and two persons accompanying them.
