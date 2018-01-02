The Dubai Diabetes Center to undergo expansions in its facility and services

Dr. Muhammad Hamed Farooqi, Director and Consultant Endocrinologist of the Dubai Diabetes Center said the center will re-design its current premises to add clinical space and specialties.

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) revealed that it plans to expand the Dubai Diabetes Center’s facilities and services to increase its patient capacity and add more specialties related to complications to diabetes.

Dr. Farooqi said this will allow patients to receive all the diabetes –related services for subspecialty care under one roof instead of going elsewhere which has been a request from the patients for some time..

“As part of the expansions, we plan to add specialties related to complications to diabetes such as nephrology. We also look forward to increasing our podiatry services,”

He said this will add additional services to the Center, which currently includes endocrinologists, diabetes nurse specialists, diabetes dietitian specialists, podiatrists, mental health counselor, physiotherapists, retinal photographers, part time ophthalmologist as well as support services, which include, pharmacy, gym and a phlebotomy facility (blood draw).

Providing quality care to patients with Diabetes is essential especially after a survey conducted by DHA’s Dubai Hospital revealed that the total prevalence of Diabetes amongst Emiratis in Dubai is 19 per cent, while the total of undiagnosed diabetes cases of Emiratis is 11 percent and the rate of pre-diabetic Emiratis is 18.6 per cent.

With the high prevalence of diabetes in the UAE, combined with the fact that the management of diabetes is mostly done on an outpatient basis, the Dubai Diabetes Center was inaugurated in 2009 to provide comprehensive diabetes management, education and research under one roof.

Dr. Farooqi said the latest statistics from 2016 found that 38,393 outpatient visited the outpatient center, out of which 34,101 were follow up patients, and 4,292 were new patients. The data for 2017 is under compilation.

He said the majority of the patients were aged 40 to 70 years, 52.91 per cent were female patients and 47.09 per cent were males.

He added that 75.06 per cent of the patients had Type 2 diabetes while the remaining suffered from Type 1 diabetes, gestational diabetes, impaired glucose tolerance, to name a few.

The achievements of the center, which aims to provide patients with tools that are essential in managing diabetes effectively in their day-to-day lives, include becoming the first facility to start an evaluation of the exercise capability of diabetic patients.

It was also the first center to install a retinal camera as a part of their comprehensive diabetes care facility; it was also the first DHA facility to have electronic health records and the first fully equipped Podiatry (foot care) facility in DHA staffed by a qualified and trained podiatrists.

Point of care investigations such as A1c, Micro albumin, Serum, Chemistry and Lipids can be performed in-house.

