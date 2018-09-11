The Department of Transport Announces Free Parking on the New Hijri Year in Abu Dhabi

To that regard, ITC urges the public not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas and not to block vehicles or traffic flow. ITC has also advocated the public to adhere to the regulations regarding the resident permit parking bays from 09:00 PM to 08:00 AM.

In Abu Dhabi - The Integrated Transport Center (ITC) at the Department of Transport (DoT) in Abu Dhabi announced that its surface parking bays will be free of charge starting from Thursday, September 13, 2018 to Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 7:59 am on the Hijri new year’s holiday.

Furthermore, DoT stated that all its Customer Service Centers will closed during the Hijri New Year’s holiday and will resume working on Sunday, September 16, 2018. DoT wishes you a blessed new year.

About DOT

The Department of Transport of Abu Dhabi (“DoT”) was established by Law No. (4) of 2006, as amended by Law No. 5 of 2008 and No. 6 of 2018 issued by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the U.A.E., as the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, to carry out the legislative, regulatory, supervisory and control functions related to the surface, maritime transport and the civil aviation sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as well as all commercial activities related to these sectors.

Under the said Law, DoT is responsible for formulating the policy of the transport sector in Abu Dhabi and the development strategies and plans for this sector, preparing and ensuring compliance with legislation and regulations relevant to the transport sector, management, maintenance and investment of assets in the transport sector, issuing regulations and decisions aimed at enhancing the flow of traffic and maintaining the safety, security and health of the society.

As part of its efforts to establish an integrated and sustainable transport system in line with the population and urban growth and the rapid technological development in the transport sector, DoT continuously works in cooperation with its stakeholders to develop projects that provide the best services in line with the Abu Dhabi Development Agenda and public policy.

