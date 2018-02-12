The Department of Economic Development and Ras Al Khaimah Media Office sign MoUs with The Business Year

SF: The Business Year has signed two MoUs with prominent organizations in Ras Al Khaimah to further its economic research in the Emirate. Ras Al Khaimah:The public- and private-sector strategies and projects underway in Ras Al Khaimah that showcase its attractiveness to foreign investors will be discussed in a macroeconomic sectoral study in the upcoming edition on the Emirate from global publishing firm The Business Year (TBY).

The Business Year: Ras Al Khaimah 2018 will look at Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to becoming a knowledge-based economy, its appeal as a safe environment to do business in a region of turmoil, and as a stepping stone to wider markets. This has been prompted by the vision of HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Federal Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, which focusses on diversifying the Emirate’s economy toward industry, simplifying the business environment, and increasing the potential for tourism. The RAK Department of Economic Development (RAK DED) and the RAK Media Office signed an MoU with TBY for the firm’s 2018 publication on the Emirate. Under the MoU, the organizations reinforce their ongoing cooperation with TBY to compile and produce The Business Year: Ras Al Khaimah 2018.

