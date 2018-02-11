The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi marks the first week of UAE Innovation Week with the 'Smart Robot Reading Companion' workshop
Abu Dhabi : The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is organising a number of initiatives and events as part of the celebrations for UAE Innovation Month throughout February. The events, which contribute to strengthening the country's position as a global hub for leading-edge thinking, also aim at enhancing the development of new ideas, nurturing capabilities, and instilling a culture of innovation in the community.
The first week was marked with the ‘Smart Robot Reading Companion’ workshop at Al Bahia and Mazyad Mall libraries, where school students were introduced to the use of innovative technologies with a robot (named Alpha) that read stories to children and interacted with them. It also included an overview of robotics and its importance, emphasising the rapid and pioneering progress that this particular field is undergoing currently, especially in developed countries. The workshop will continue throughout the month, as part of a programme of upcoming events celebrating the UAE Month of Innovation and its overarching goal to nurture an environment of creative thinking and problem solving amongst the younger generation.
For more information about UAE Innovation Month please visit www.uaeinnovates.gov.ae
About The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi
