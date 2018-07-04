The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi Teams Up with Key Partners to Deliver Unbeatable Deals in Abu Dhabi Summer Season 2018
Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has teamed up with eight organisations in the tourism sector in Abu Dhabi to offer the best edition of Abu Dhabi Summer Season.
The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (DED), Al Masaood Automobiles, Zomato, Rayna Tours, MBC Group, Yak Events, Xceed Events and Envie Events are all collaborating with DCT Abu Dhabi to offer visitors and residents a unique line-up of events and promotions to enjoy throughout the summer.
DED has partnered with DCT Abu Dhabi to present the unique shop and win promotion, scheduled to take place from June 29th – August 18th. Entitled ‘Unbox the Amazing’, the promotion gives UAE residents and visitors the chance to win a host of exciting prizes and deals, and also includes sales of up to 80%-off across 20 of the Emirate’s malls. One of two unique retail promotions, the ‘Unbox the Amazing’ campaign will run side-by-side with a car raffle draw for four Nissan Patrol cars, provided by Al Masaood Automobiles. Shoppers will be able to participate in these exciting promotions at 20 malls in Abu Dhabi, including Marina Mall, Khalidyah Mall, Deerfields, Dalma Mall, Bawabat Al Sharq, Al Wahda Mall, Hili Mall, WTC Mall, Yas Mall, Al Raha Mall, City Mall, Al Ain Mall, Mushrif Mall, Mazyad Mall, Madinat Zayed, Bawadi Mall, Barari Mall, Ruwais Mall, Al Foah Mall and Jimi Mall. There will also be a variety of entertainment activations for customers, including musical and performing acts every weekend throughout the Season.
Partnering with Rayna Tours, ADSS 2018 will create a series of bundle deals with the all-new ‘My Abu Dhabi Summer Pass’. Featuring a combination of special promotions on attractions and city tours, this pre-paid pass will be available for the very first time this summer and allow consumers to save up to 50% on some of Abu Dhabi’s much-loved attractions, tours, and more. All they need to do is present their pass at participating venues and enter cash-free. Valid from 21st June to 18th August, the pass consists of three tiered packages with prices ranging between AED 230 to AED 1100 for experiencing up to 16 attractions, and savings from 25% to 50%.
Event groups including Yak Events, Xceed Events and Envie Event will host exciting events to entertain family members of all ages, bringing the most popular and favourite characters from renowned shows to the UAE capital, including the Nickelodeon Experience (August 6th – 15th) presented by MBC Group, Around the World (July 5th – August 14th) by Bawadi Mall, Unite with Tomorrowland (July 28th) by Envie Events at du Forum, and ALLDAYLIVE (July 26th – 28th) at Emirates Palace, and Sparkles of India (August 16th-18th) at du Forum by Yak Events.
For more details on upcoming events, summer special offers, raffle draws and more, please visit the website: abudhabisummerseason.ae
ADSS 2018 has launched new accounts for social media; check out @ADSummerSeason on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to join in the fun.
-Ends-
About The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi:
The Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi conserves and promotes the heritage and culture of Abu Dhabi emirate and leverages them in the development of a world-class, sustainable destination of distinction that enriches the lives of visitors and residents alike. The Department manages the emirate’s tourism sector and markets the destination internationally through a wide range of activities aimed at attracting visitors and investment. Its policies, plans and programmes relate to the preservation of heritage and culture, including protecting archaeological and historical sites and to developing museums, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Zayed National Museum and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The Department of Culture and Tourism supports intellectual and artistic activities and cultural events to nurture a rich cultural environment and honour the emirate’s heritage. A key role played by the Department is to create synergy in the destination’s development through close co-ordination with its wide-ranging stakeholder base. http://tcaabudhabi.ae/en
Contact Info:
Jehana Jabbar
+971 55 106 0952© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.