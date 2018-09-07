The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi Hosts Tourism Delegation from Egypt

The 14 Egyptian Tour operators along with other members of the Egyptian Tourism Board were treated to a tour of Abu Dhabi’s most impressive cultural and touristic sites as part of their trip, including Louvre Abu Dhabi and the recently opened Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi as well as many more sights.

Abu Dhabi: As part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s (DCT Abu Dhabi) mandate to promote Abu Dhabi as a world-class destination of distinction, the capital welcomed tour operators from the Egyptian Tourism Board from 3 rd to 6 th September, to highlight key tourism offerings in the emirate.

The trip included a networking session held on Tuesday, 4 th September which commenced with a welcome note from Mubarak Al Nuaimi, Director of Promotions and Overseas Offices at DCT Abu Dhabi, followed by a presentation about Abu Dhabi as a destination and its product offerings. The day concluded with a networking session where top travel agents from Egypt had a chance to connect with local stakeholders in Abu Dhabi to share opportunities for exchange and collaboration.

Advertisement

“Egypt is one of our important overseas markets for guests and has recorded significant increases over the past years,” said Al Nuaimi. “The first seven months of 2018 has reinforced this upward trend which reflects our efforts to attract more Egyptian visitors to our capital. Coupled with our marketing and promotional campaigns, this networking session helped showcase our world-class destination and rich diversity of cultures and attractions. Looking ahead, we look forward to working with these delegates to entice more Egyptians travellers to consider Abu Dhabi as one of their preferred destinations.”

-Ends-

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism conserves and promotes the heritage and culture of Abu Dhabi emirate and leverages them in the development of a world-class, sustainable destination of distinction that enriches the lives of visitors and residents alike. The Department manages the emirate’s tourism sector and markets the destination internationally through a wide range of activities aimed at attracting visitors and investment. Its policies, plans and programmes relate to the preservation of heritage and culture, including protecting archaeological and historical sites and to developing museums, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Zayed National Museum and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The Department of Culture and Tourism supports intellectual and artistic activities and cultural events to nurture a rich cultural environment and honour the emirate’s heritage. A key role played by the Department is to create synergy in the destination’s development through close co-ordination with its wide-ranging stakeholder base.

Media Contact:

Jehana.Jabbar@edelmandabo.com

© Press Release 2018