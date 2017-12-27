 
Dubai 27 Dec 2017
#healthcare | 27 December, 2017

The DHA launches volunteering initiatives targeting people of determination and the elderly in line with 'Day for Dubai'
Press Release

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced that it has launched a number of initiatives that promote volunteerism in consonance with ‘Day for Dubai’ Initiative.

His Highness Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, launched the ‘Day for Dubai’ initiative to encourages every resident to share the gift of their time by dedicating at least one day of the year to volunteer and give back to those in need.

The initiative is also in line with the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai who stresses the importance of solidifying social responsibility among its citizens, and reinforcing the spirit of volunteerism.

To meet the objectives of the initiative the authority launched ‘A Day in Hatta’, which will take place on January 25 until the end of 2018 and target people of determination and the elderly with a series of volunteering social, sport and educational activities that encourage a healthy lifestyle.

‘Community Visitors’, which is another DHA initiative that targets people of determination and the elderly, will take place from Feburary 1st until end of the year. As part of the initiative, DHA volunteers will provide medical visits and home treatments.

His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami Chairman of the Board and Director General of the DHA said the ‘Day for Dubai’ embodies all the noble meanings and human values of the UAE community, which are the firm foundation of cohesion, brotherhood and the unique social fabric that we rarely find in any other country in the world.

He pointed out that the initiative is an important opportunity to consolidate volunteerism in the hearts of everyone, and motivate individuals to give back.

He said the DHA focused on providing health services to the elderly and people of determination due to their valuable place in society and ensure they can lead the best quality of life possible.

