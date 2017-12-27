The DHA launches volunteering initiatives targeting people of determination and the elderly in line with 'Day for Dubai'
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced that it has launched a number of initiatives that promote volunteerism in consonance with ‘Day for Dubai’ Initiative.
His Highness Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, launched the ‘Day for Dubai’ initiative to encourages every resident to share the gift of their time by dedicating at least one day of the year to volunteer and give back to those in need.
To meet the objectives of the initiative the authority launched ‘A Day in Hatta’, which will take place on January 25 until the end of 2018 and target people of determination and the elderly with a series of volunteering social, sport and educational activities that encourage a healthy lifestyle.
His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami Chairman of the Board and Director General of the DHA said the ‘Day for Dubai’ embodies all the noble meanings and human values of the UAE community, which are the firm foundation of cohesion, brotherhood and the unique social fabric that we rarely find in any other country in the world.
He pointed out that the initiative is an important opportunity to consolidate volunteerism in the hearts of everyone, and motivate individuals to give back.
He said the DHA focused on providing health services to the elderly and people of determination due to their valuable place in society and ensure they can lead the best quality of life possible.© Press Release 2017