The DHA displays the first fully autonomous AI medical fitness center in the region

The SALEM Innovation Center is the first center of its kind to utilize AI and Internet of Things (iOT) in providing medical fitness and health occupation screening services.

Dubai, UAE: As part of its participation in the UAE Innovation Month 2018, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) displayed the ‘SALEM Innovative Center, the first fully Artificial Intelligence (AI) autonomous medical fitness center in the region.

She added that the center uses the latest AI technology to identify the customer through their facial and Iris print; it then conducts the tests using a specialized robot. After the tests are completed, the system automatically sends the results the concerned parties in a secure way. They also be able to make payment via smart channels such as Apple pay, Samsung pay, mPay And ePay to name a few.

Maisa Al Bustani, Director of Medical Fitness Services Department at the DHA said the new center aims to provide medical fitness and occupational screening services using the Ai without any human interference. Providing a one-stop destination for all medical fitness tests required for completing their employment visa.

Futhermore, instead of taking the vital measurements of customerss manually (such as BMI, weight and height), the center uses a smart scale machine that will take all these measurements automatically as soon as the steps on the scale and send it to the SALEM system electronically.

Al Bustani said the service, which is paperless and requires no data entry and hence has no errors, it is the first autonomous government service and was launched in line with the UAE leadership’s vision of using AI in serving the public to achieve customer satisfaction amongst the inhabitants of Dubai.

Dr. Fadi Hatamleh CEO Of Consol Gulf, which is the DHA’s strategic technology partner in the center a leader in AI and iOT in Europe and the region, said that Ai and iOT solutions provided by ConSol Gulf is key to the strategic partnership with DHA. He said this partnership paves the way to the adoption of AI and iOT in every aspect of the Medical Industry, reducing costs and improving services.

Mr. Muhammad Ghrewaty the Project Manager notes that this leading initiative will be piloted in one of the Medical fitness centers.

Ms. Maisa Al Bustani concluded by stating that this innovative center is aimed at assuring the happiness of all Dubai Residents through the latest innovative solutions.

About the Dubai Health Authority:

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) was created, in June 2007, by Law 13 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, with an expanded vision to include strategic oversight for the complete health sector in Dubai and enhance private sector engagement. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance is the President of the Dubai Health Authority and His Excellency Humaid Al Qatami is the Chairman of the Board and Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority.

The DHA’s aim in Dubai is to provide an accessible, effective and integrated healthcare system, protect public health and improve the quality of life within the Emirate. This is a direct translation of the objectives of the Dubai Strategic Plan 2015 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Keeping the strategic plan in mind, the DHA’s mission is to ensure access to health services, maintain and improve the quality of these services, improve the health status of nationals, residents and visitors and oversee a dynamic, efficient and innovative health sector.

In addition to overseeing the health sector for the Emirate of Dubai, the DHA also focuses on providing services through DHA healthcare facilities including hospitals (Latifa, Dubai, Rashid and Hatta), specialty centres (e.g. the Dubai Diabetes Center) and DHA primary health centres spread throughout the Emirate of Dubai.

The main pillars of service delivery at DHA health facilities are quality, efficiency, patients and staff. It is our aim to maintain and improve the quality and efficiency of DHA health services. An important aspect of the service delivery strategy is to focus on patients, their needs and satisfaction as well as attract, retain, nurture and support outstanding staff.

Prior to the establishment of the DHA, the Department of Health and Medical Services (DOHMS), which was established in 1973, was the functioning authority that almost exclusively focused on health service delivery.

