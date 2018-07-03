The DHA adopts new values to improve efficiency of medical facilities and increase happiness amongst Dubai Community

The DHA made this announcement on Tuesday during a workshop about its future institutional culture, which was attended by DHA directors and officials, to identify the set of values and principles governing the work and performance of its employees and corporate identity, in light of the current transformational phase the authority is witnessing.

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced that it has adopted a set of new values as a basis for its work and corporate identity to improve the efficiency of medical facilities and increase happiness amongst patients and the community of Dubai.

His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA said during the workshop that the authority has adopted a set of core values that will govern the work and performance of all the authority’s employees and officials.

This new phase started after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Dubai Ruler, issued Law No. (8) of 2018 on the DHA and after His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai issued the Executive Council Resolution No. (18) of 2018 approving the new organizational structure of the DHA.

Advertisement

He revealed that at the forefront of these values are “quality and excellence”, which have been instilled amongst the people of the UAE by HH Sheikh Mohammed, who have adopted these values to develop institutional performance in order to better to serve the community of Dubai.

Al Qutami stressed that by adopting “quality and excellence” the authority will be able to achieve its goals of global competitiveness and providing quality healthcare that exceeds the expectations of patients in the UAE and abroad.

A Qutami added that the unlimited support of the Dubai Government has made the authority capable of achieving its goal of reaching a healthier and happier society and making it one of the leading health authorities in the region to provide a model health system. He also praised the authority’s international-level of expertise in the health field, as well as the strong infrastructure and technology that characterize the medical facilities and state-of the art equipment employed to best serve patients.

He added that the DHA's corporate identity is based mainly on the value of “quality and excellence” and other important values that include “trust”, which enables the DHA family to work as a team.

“Safety and care” is another value adopted by the authority to ensure customers safety and care during their journey within DHA facilities. The authority also adopted the “high quality services” value, which is a fundamental value and a basis for measuring the performance of all members of the DHA.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Mahmoud Al Ali

Head of Media

Dubai Health Authority

myalali@dha.gov.ae

+9714 219 7260

Kamakshi Gupta and Noor Nazzal

Communications Analysts- Media Dept.

Dubai Health Authority

klgupta@dha.gov.ae nnnazzal@dha.gov.ae

+9714 2197455

About the Dubai Health Authority:

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) was created, in June 2007, by Law 13 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, with an expanded vision to include strategic oversight for the complete health sector in Dubai and enhance private sector engagement. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance is the President of the Dubai Health Authority and His Excellency Humaid Al Qatami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority.

The DHA’s aim in Dubai is to provide an accessible, effective and integrated healthcare system, protect public health and improve the quality of life within the Emirate. This is a direct translation of the objectives of the Dubai Strategic Plan 2015 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Keeping the strategic plan in mind, the DHA’s mission is to ensure access to health services, maintain and improve the quality of these services, improve the health status of nationals, residents and visitors and oversee a dynamic, efficient and innovative health sector.

In addition to overseeing the health sector for the Emirate of Dubai, the DHA also focuses on providing services through DHA healthcare facilities including hospitals (Latifa, Dubai, Rashid and Hatta), specialty centres (e.g. the Dubai Diabetes Center) and DHA primary health centres spread throughout the Emirate of Dubai.

The main pillars of service delivery at DHA health facilities are quality, efficiency, patients and staff. It is our aim to maintain and improve the quality and efficiency of DHA health services. An important aspect of the service delivery strategy is to focus on patients, their needs and satisfaction as well as attract, retain, nurture and support outstanding staff.

Prior to the establishment of the DHA, the Department of Health and Medical Services (DOHMS), which was established in 1973, was the functioning authority that almost exclusively focused on health service delivery.

© Press Release 2018