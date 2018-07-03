The DHA adopts new values to improve efficiency of medical facilities and increase happiness amongst Dubai Community
Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced that it has adopted a set of new values as a basis for its work and corporate identity to improve the efficiency of medical facilities and increase happiness amongst patients and the community of Dubai.
The DHA made this announcement on Tuesday during a workshop about its future institutional culture, which was attended by DHA directors and officials, to identify the set of values and principles governing the work and performance of its employees and corporate identity, in light of the current transformational phase the authority is witnessing.
His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA said during the workshop that the authority has adopted a set of core values that will govern the work and performance of all the authority’s employees and officials.
Al Qutami stressed that by adopting “quality and excellence” the authority will be able to achieve its goals of global competitiveness and providing quality healthcare that exceeds the expectations of patients in the UAE and abroad.
A Qutami added that the unlimited support of the Dubai Government has made the authority capable of achieving its goal of reaching a healthier and happier society and making it one of the leading health authorities in the region to provide a model health system. He also praised the authority’s international-level of expertise in the health field, as well as the strong infrastructure and technology that characterize the medical facilities and state-of the art equipment employed to best serve patients.
He added that the DHA's corporate identity is based mainly on the value of “quality and excellence” and other important values that include “trust”, which enables the DHA family to work as a team.
“Safety and care” is another value adopted by the authority to ensure customers safety and care during their journey within DHA facilities. The authority also adopted the “high quality services” value, which is a fundamental value and a basis for measuring the performance of all members of the DHA.
-Ends-
For further information, please contact:
Mahmoud Al Ali
Head of Media
+9714 219 7260
Kamakshi Gupta and Noor Nazzal
Communications Analysts- Media Dept.
klgupta@dha.gov.ae nnnazzal@dha.gov.ae
+9714 2197455
About the Dubai Health Authority:
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) was created, in June 2007, by Law 13 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, with an expanded vision to include strategic oversight for the complete health sector in Dubai and enhance private sector engagement. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance is the President of the Dubai Health Authority and His Excellency Humaid Al Qatami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority.
The DHA’s aim in Dubai is to provide an accessible, effective and integrated healthcare system, protect public health and improve the quality of life within the Emirate. This is a direct translation of the objectives of the Dubai Strategic Plan 2015 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Keeping the strategic plan in mind, the DHA’s mission is to ensure access to health services, maintain and improve the quality of these services, improve the health status of nationals, residents and visitors and oversee a dynamic, efficient and innovative health sector.
In addition to overseeing the health sector for the Emirate of Dubai, the DHA also focuses on providing services through DHA healthcare facilities including hospitals (Latifa, Dubai, Rashid and Hatta), specialty centres (e.g. the Dubai Diabetes Center) and DHA primary health centres spread throughout the Emirate of Dubai.
The main pillars of service delivery at DHA health facilities are quality, efficiency, patients and staff. It is our aim to maintain and improve the quality and efficiency of DHA health services. An important aspect of the service delivery strategy is to focus on patients, their needs and satisfaction as well as attract, retain, nurture and support outstanding staff.
Prior to the establishment of the DHA, the Department of Health and Medical Services (DOHMS), which was established in 1973, was the functioning authority that almost exclusively focused on health service delivery.© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.